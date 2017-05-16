By

I get more information from the Internet at 3:00am on a Sunday morning than at 4:00pm on a Monday at the UCLA Library—and I get it quicker. I do not have to drive my car, add to the congestion of the traffic, nor do I waste money on gas or get into an accident. Plus, I can compare the information without looking through dozens of books, hundreds of feet apart. The purpose of a brick and mortar library today is for social time, entertaining kids and periodically holding forums and discussion groups. Want information? The Internet is the place. Want entertainment? Go to a library. “In fact, the panel agreed that libraries are more important than ever in the digital age. They offer space for people to come together, a need more relevant today than ever before. It’s the place where various segments of the community gather. Libraries provide essential access to information in a public space open to all, especially those who cannot afford an internet connection at home. It’s the ideal place to experience technology and to provide educational opportunities outside the classroom.” The time is now to make new homeless facilities—that would be a good of the brick and mortar no longer needed. How would you use the useless space?

In the digital age, will libraries be obsolete?

By Sue Lempert, San Mateo Daily Journal, 5/8/17

Absolutely not, according to local tech and library experts who discussed this issue last week at the San Mateo Public Library. The panel included Dan Clancy, vice president of engineering, Nextdoor and former director of Google Book project (see recent Atlantic Monthly); Cameron Johnson, director of product innovation, Netflix and San Carlos councilman; David Weekly, manager of Rapid Rollout Lab for Google access; Karen Kuklin, Gensler architect; and Karen Schneider, dean of the Sonoma State University Library. Moderator was Greg Lucas, state librarian of California and former Sacramento Bureau Chief, San Francisco Chronicle.

Advice from one panelist, “The internet became a success because of the ease of access to information and the ease of communication and interaction. We should keep this in mind when looking at libraries of the future.”

My favorite quote: “Libraries are a great place to be alone with people.” Just like Starbucks. And it’s a place where a real person can help guide you to the right resources. A human search engine. But what about the proliferation of e-books? Is there a future for “real” books? A panelist pointed out that a book stored in a remote library in Tibet is inaccessible. But that same book could be available online. The benefits of digitalization may outweigh the risks. On the other hand, it was pointed out that while the library owns a book, it does not own the e-book version. A publisher does and libraries must pay. If the publisher decides to stop offering a particular e-book and there is no hard copy, it is gone. That’s why libraries today and in the future will offer a combination of both. Maybe there will be fewer less-used reference books while books for children and older adults will remain strong. Several panelists felt with fewer stacks of books, there would be more room for meeting spaces, but that space should be adaptive to changing needs. Libraries of the future might have special spaces for meditation, media (black) rooms and maker spaces. It will be a place to do stuff rather than just check out books. And they may have a concierge approach to service with automatic retrieval systems.

However, one attendee wrote me the following: “The future of books versus digital content makes it seem that eventually libraries won’t need or want to store physical resources. I’ll offer a counterpoint to this. Everyone has there own way to find things. For me, it’s consulting the online card catalog to find a section containing books on a subject that interests me. Sometimes I’ll then go straight for a specific book in the stacks. Other times though, I’ll go to the stacks and browse. I’ll pull a bunch of books and leaf through them reading brief excerpts until I find one or two that are written in a style I like. I won’t know this until I pick up the books. This serendipitous process is tremendously enjoyable and (paradoxically) more efficient for me. I don’t know how to recreate it yet online.”

Another suggestion was bringing smaller libraries to neighborhoods where none exist and the need is the greatest. The library has an answer to that. Last week’s author’s gala raised more than $100,000 for the library and a new community outreach vehicle and “pop-up library” to visit underserved communities, senior facilities and schools. San Mateo councilwoman Diane Papan and sister Gina Papan, Millbrae vice mayor, served as auctioneers.

The panel discussion was a collaboration between the San Mateo Library Board and the San Mateo Library Foundation. The following made the event happen: Don Hill, Liz DeWinter, library board; Tina Crisci, Gary Sprague, Ann Rarden; Nasi Jazayeri, foundation board; Ann Fienman, San Mateo Downtown Association; Eric Rodriguez, HowToMedia, Inc.; John Somorjai, Salesforce; Gordon Strause, Nextdoor; Ben Ocon, city librarian; and Amy Himes, executive director, library foundation. As for the panelists, Karen Schneider summed it up, there are tech people who truly love and “get” libraries.

