In the ‘Hell Freezing Over’ Category, L.A. County Private Schools Refuse Access to COVID Health Inspectors

By Jennifer Oliver O’Connell, Red State, 2/7/22

A Circuit Court judge struck down Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzer’s (D-Boss Hogg) vaccine and mask mandates using the term, “types of evil” to describe them.

Another judge who got it right.

Students attending one of the 145 schools across Illinois who are part of a sweeping lawsuit won’t have to wear a mask if they don’t want to, unless they’re given due process. Same goes for certain school staff who don’t want to take weekly COVID-19 tests for not being vaccinated. They must also have due process.

In a 30-page ruling late Friday, Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow “deemed null and void” the governor’s emergency rules through the Illinois Department of Public Health concerning COVID-19 mitigations for schools.

“The arbitrary method as to contact tracing and masking in general continue to raise fair questions as to the legality of the Executive Orders in light of violations of healthy children’s substantive due process rights,” Grischow wrote. “Statutory rights have attempted to be bypassed through the issuance of Executive Orders and Emergency Rules … This type of evil is exactly what the law was intended to constrain.”

Boss Hogg Pritzker is going to appeal, of course. A certain principal at Vernon Hills High School, a toney school in the Northern suburbs of Chicago, decided he would align with the governor rather than this judge and told the students on Monday to wear a mask or leave school.

The students chose to leave.

“Mental health day.”

Actually, that’s rather appropriate with the garbage indoctrination happening in schools today, including the forced masking. We will see how this continues to play out; but if the Illinois parents and students who are protesting stay strong, the unelected bureaucrats and elected fools will cave. The education dollars are just too hard to resist, and the longer students choose to not be in class, the less money the counties will get.

Illinois is one blue state bastion that is crumbling, but in the Branch Covidian stronghold of Los Angeles County, they are also showing greater signs of resistance to the mask mandate nonsense.

Trinity Classical Academy in Santa Clarita was fined $500 last winter after a health inspector stopped by and reported maskless students were doing outdoor activities that “did not adequately promote physical distancing.”

Nearly nine months later, when another inspector went back to check if Trinity was following COVID-19 rules, it was hit with another citation – this time for refusing access to the health inspector.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said schools have been “generally cooperative” with its inspectors. Only nine schools across Los Angeles County had been cited for violating COVID-19 health orders as of January, according to data posted by the department.

But a few schools have repeatedly thwarted Los Angeles County health inspectors from accessing their facilities, bringing on citations and fines. It is a standoff that has played out as schools have become contested grounds nationwide for COVID-19 measures such as masking.

Where’s that uproarious cheer GIF when you need it?

County citations state that Trinity Classical Academy denied access to a health inspector not just once but three times last fall, each time spurring another $500 fine. In January, the school was facing a coronavirus outbreak affecting seven students and one staffer, according to public health records.

Trinity head of school Liz Caddow did not respond to messages seeking comment. As of January, the school website stated that Trinity was required to ask students and employees to follow county mask requirements, but “the school will aim not to exclude any student from in-person learning for a failure to mask.”

“Trinity Administration continues to do its due diligence to seek legal counsel and consult with administrations of like-minded schools in L.A. County regarding the COVID-19 guidelines,” its website said.

Good on headmistress Caddow, as talking to the fish wrap of record called The Los Angeles Times would probably get her misquoted, targeted, and doxed. The language on the website is appropriately crafted to show that they are not refusing anything, but they are also not mandating anything. I love the paragraph that makes it clear that they are looking to be in solidarity with other private schools, and according to this article, there are more than a few.

Legacy Christian Academy and Santa Clarita Christian Academy are named with Trinity Classical Academy as having a number of violations by students and/or staff in terms of mask compliance, as well as citations (to the tune of $500 a pop) for refusing to allow health inspectors entrance to do their inspections. According to the L.A. Times, Santa Clarita Christian Academy has been cited seven times for refusing entrance to health inspectors.

As opposed to restaurants, which allow free and unfettered entrance to everyone, schools—especially Los Angeles schools—have tightly controlled protocols on entry and exit; making the job of these inspectors all the more difficult.

Oh well. Sucks to be them.

The county warned the schools that if they did not reach out to discuss steps to comply with health orders, they could face “additional enforcement actions.” Public health officials said that as of mid-January, inspectors had not visited the three schools.

And if these school administrators are smart, they won’t allow entrance without legal counsel and a phalanx of their own health personnel to contradict anything these fascist mouthpieces have to say.

This is the way.

This weekend, Los Angeles will be hosting the SuperBowl, where upwards of 100,000 people will be gathering in one space to eat, drink and cheer on their chosen football team. SoFi Stadium does require masks on entry and proof of vaccination, but how is even allowing these many people into one space reflective of a state of emergency?

At the NFC Championship Playoffs also held at SoFi, Governor Hair Gel and the Mayor of L.A. pretty much showed their disregard for their own mask mandates and that any state of emergency is trumped by money and publicity.

If elected officials cannot follow their own rules, why should anyone else?