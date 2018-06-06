Incumbent Democrat Assemblyman Attempts To Deceive Republican Voters In 56th District

Democrats love to run sleazy campaigns—Newsom and Antonio V spent millions promoting Cox and Allen and denouncing each other. In the end Antonio became a loser for the history books. But Democrat Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia is a world class sleaze.

“Republican voters may have been surprised to receive a campaign email from Democrat Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia over the weekend touting his Democrat Party Endorsement. But the mailer was actually an attempt to promote a little-known Republican candidate to victory. The mailer describes the other candidate, Jonathan Reiss, as a “Lifelong Republican” that is “Pushing for Lower Taxes”.

Garcia put out a brochure making it look like Jonathan Reiss was a serious GOP candidate, over Gonzalez, who was endorsed by the official Republican Party. The good news is that this did not work and makes Garcia look bad—which he is. In November this type of campaigning will come home to haunt Garcia. Lets make it happen.