You are here: Home / Stephen Frank's California Political News And Views / Incumbent Democrat Assemblyman Attempts To Deceive Republican Voters In 56th District

Incumbent Democrat Assemblyman Attempts To Deceive Republican Voters In 56th District

June 6, 2018 By Stephen Frank Leave a Comment

Democrats love to run sleazy campaigns—Newsom and Antonio V spent millions promoting Cox and Allen and denouncing each other.  In the end Antonio became a loser for the history books.  But Democrat Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia is a world class sleaze.

“Republican voters may have been surprised to receive a campaign email from Democrat Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia over the weekend touting his Democrat Party Endorsement. But the mailer was actually an attempt to promote a little-known Republican candidate to victory. The mailer describes the other candidate, Jonathan Reiss, as a “Lifelong Republican” that is “Pushing for Lower Taxes”.

Garcia put out a brochure making it look like Jonathan Reiss was a serious GOP candidate, over Gonzalez, who was endorsed by the official Republican Party.  The good news is that this did not work and makes Garcia look bad—which he is.  In November this type of campaigning will come home to haunt Garcia.  Lets make it happen.

Democrat Donkey

Incumbent Democrat Assemblyman Attempts To Deceive Republican Voters In 56th District

 

Jeff Gonzalez,  6/5/18

 

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA — Republican voters may have been surprised to receive a campaign email from Democrat Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia over the weekend touting his Democrat Party Endorsement. But the mailer was actually an attempt to promote a little-known Republican candidate to victory. The mailer describes the other candidate, Jonathan Reiss, as a “Lifelong Republican” that is “Pushing for Lower Taxes”.

Clearly issues that Garcia is against.

 

 

 

Eduardo Garcia is trying to undermine the political process by deceiving Republican voters into voting for a Republican that has no chance to win in November. What isn’t listed on the Garcia mailer is the fact that the Republican Party has already made their endorsement in the election and they are endorsing retired Marine Jeff Gonzalez.

Republicans made the early endorsement of Jeff Gonzalez in this election because they have made the election a primary target for November. Eduardo Garcia has been voting in line with the extremist politicians in Sacramento more than the voters of his district.

Republicans should beware not to give their vote away in Tuesday’s election. A vote for Jonathon Reiss is a vote for the candidate Eduardo Garcia wants. Vote for Republican Marine Jeff Gonzalez.

 

 

Paid for by Jeff Gonzalez for Assembly

 

Filed Under: Stephen Frank's California Political News And Views
About Stephen Frank

Stephen Frank is the publisher and editor of California Political News and Views. He speaks all over California and appears as a guest on several radio shows each week. He has also served as a guest host on radio talk shows. He is a fulltime political consultant.