What is next. Banning sanity and reason? Our schools teach racism, not history. Our colleges teach revolution, not American freedom. Doctors are told they are racists. California has become a sanctuary for criminals, illegal aliens, terrorists, drug dealers and violent folks. They have closed down schools, churches and businesses. San Fran is run by Marxists, homeless and drug dealers—decent people are fleeing. Now they are going after food. “Some studies have shown these popular food additives have been linked to cancer, DNA and organ damage. But before people claim lawmakers are just looking out for public, notice that no one is proposing a ban on alcohol and marijuana, for example. These substances are linked to serious health problems as well. As reported by the Daily Mail, Gabriel’s legislation would also prevent the manufacturing of food products including these chemicals in the state, even if they are sold elsewhere. In fact, government is promoting the sale of toxic marijuana. Either Newsom and the Democrats are hypocrites or conniving, corrupt people. I believe they are both.

Insanity: Proposed California Law Could Ban Skittles, Campbell’s Soup, and Jelly Beans

By Cullen Linebarger, The Gateway, 3/19/23

California State lawmakers are considering legislation which could ban the sale of multiple candies such as Skittles, Sour Patch Kids, and jelly beans. Other foods such as Campbell’s Soup would be face possible bans as well.

Forget about the homelessness crisis and skyrocketing crime which are causing endless misery for the state’s residents. The most immediate threats to Californians according to the state politicians are candy and soup.

The bill, which was introduced far-left Democrat Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel, targets the following five additives: propylparaben, red dye 3, brominated vegetable oil, potassium bromate and titanium dioxide.

The latter three have been banned by the European Union.

Gabriel admitted that the substances were chosen because of their bans in Europe, according to the Washington Examiner.

Some studies have shown these popular food additives have been linked to cancer, DNA and organ damage.

But before people claim lawmakers are just looking out for public, notice that no one is proposing a ban on alcohol and marijuana, for example. These substances are linked to serious health problems as well.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Gabriel’s legislation would also prevent the manufacturing of food products including these chemicals in the state, even if they are sold elsewhere.

Gabriel, the “brainchild” behind the legislation, released the following statement:

Californians shouldn’t have to worry that the food they buy in their neighborhood grocery store might be full of dangerous additives or toxic chemicals.

This bill will correct for a concerning lack of federal oversight and help protect our kids, public health, and the safety of our food supply.

Of all the food additives banned is the bill, titanium dioxide is the most notable, according to Gabriel. The additive was the center of a 2022 lawsuit filed in California last year alleging the popular candy Skittles were not fit to be eaten.

Other products banned by the bill include Trident sugar-free gum and some bread products across the United States.