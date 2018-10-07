By

If you love a totalitarian State, you will love a course being taught at Mira Costa College in California. In this course, like in the Kavanaugh debate, due process and honesty is not a consideration. A charge is proof of a crime and the banishment of a person from society. “A sexual assault education lesson at MiraCosta College trains students that they must stand up for survivors and does not delve into due process rights. The training, titled “CAMPUS SaVE ACT: Student Upstanders,” consists of a series of video vignettes that include ones that directly address victim blaming and rape culture, saying: “You may hear things like, ‘Well she was asking for it in that dress’ or ‘Yeah they’ve always been a little promiscuous.’ This is victim blaming.” “We need to dispel the idea that it is the victim’s responsibility to prevent rape or sexual assault. A victim never invites assault. Sexual assault is a decision made by the perpetrator to commit a crime against the victim,” students are told. Now you know why the disruptions in Washington. Our colleges are miseducation students—instead of due process, they take the dictatorship method—the State is right, you must admit your guilt or else. This is how several Duke University students, la crosse players lost millions in legal fees and a quality of life for the future—a dishonest lie by a female cost them their reputations and put them deep in debt. Mira Costa College teaches how to ruin the life of life—for the fun of it. Sick.

Inside a college’s mandatory anti-sexual assault training

Drew Van Voorhis – San Diego State University , the College Fix, 10/5/18

A sexual assault education lesson at MiraCosta College trains students that they must stand up for survivors and does not delve into due process rights.

The training, titled “CAMPUS SaVE ACT: Student Upstanders,” consists of a series of video vignettes that include ones that directly address victim blaming and rape culture, saying: “You may hear things like, ‘Well she was asking for it in that dress’ or ‘Yeah they’ve always been a little promiscuous.’ This is victim blaming.”

“We need to dispel the idea that it is the victim’s responsibility to prevent rape or sexual assault. A victim never invites assault. Sexual assault is a decision made by the perpetrator to commit a crime against the victim,” students are told.

“We all have a responsibility to prevent sexual assault from happening in the first place. We can accomplish this by addressing beliefs, attitudes, messages, and social norms condoning sexual violence across all members of a campus community.”

The training course ends on a final direct stab at so-called victim blamers in a short video with a woman saying: “Have empathy, stand up for survivors, and do not tolerate victim blaming language. No exceptions.”

The module, which takes approximately 30 minutes to complete, also includes questionnaires, readings, and videos on topics such as stalking, domestic violence, dating violence, consent and victim blaming.

The first objective students must complete is to answer a questionnaire about their views and actions on sexual assault on a scale of 1 to 5. Some of the questions include:

“I would speak out if someone makes a joke about someone’s body in a sexual way.”

“I would speak out if someone blames a victim for being raped.”

“A person who is raped while drunk is at least somewhat responsible for what happened.”

“If both the victim and the perpetrator are drunk, it can’t be rape.”

“It is necessary to intervene even if I witness behavior I don’t think is dangerous, such as catcalling on the street.”

Before the required training even began, the website explains how the module was designed to limit gendered pronouns, and asks students to forgive them if they failed to follow their limitations of he/him and she/her.

“He and She and Everything in Between and all Around – We have tried our best to limit the use of gendered pronouns but you may still encounter a few places where we failed. We hope that you can forgive us and not let this distract you from the underlying message that it takes an entire community to uphold norms and promote bystander intervention. This is not a ‘he’ vs. ‘she’ discussion… It is an ‘us’ discussion.”