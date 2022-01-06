Insurrection? November 3, 2020 NOT January 6, 2021

By

It is clear now that possibly hundreds of thousands of phony ballots were cast in Georgia, turning that State from Trump to Biden. A whistleblower has given up over 200 names of those in the cabal with him to commit fraud in an election. “The Georgia ballot trafficking whistleblower reportedly admitted to making $45,000 for stuffing Georgia ballot boxes from 2 to 5 AM in the morning. He was just one of 242 alleged ballot traffickers identified by the True the Vote investigation. There is a possibility of HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of ballots that were stuffed into the ballot boxes in Georgia! Michigan had over 25,000 dead people on their voting roles—including 341 people who registered to vote AFTER he died. Did this change the State from Trump to Biden? We could talk about Pennsylvania, Arizona and a couple of other States. While it would not have changed anything, 440,000 dead people and those who live in other States are on our voting rolls in California—along with illegal aliens—and he Secretary of State refuses to delete them—how many of those folks voted?

HUGE! Georgia Ballot Trafficking Whistleblower Admits to Making $45,000 for Stuffing Ballot Boxes — Just One of 242 Traffickers — HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of Ballots? (VIDEO)

By Jim Hoft, Gateway Pundit, 1/5/22





The Georgia ballot trafficking whistleblower reportedly admitted to making $45,000 for stuffing Georgia ballot boxes from 2 to 5 AM in the morning. He was just one of 242 alleged ballot traffickers identified by the True the Vote investigation. There is a possibility of HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of ballots that were stuffed into the ballot boxes in Georgia!

Radio host John Fredericks went on with Steve Bannon on The War Room on Wednesday morning after news broke last night that a ballot trafficker had started talking in Georgia after he was paid thousands of dollars for stuffing the ballot boxes in a massive ballot harvesting scheme in Georgia.

This morning John Fredericks had more on the ballot trafficking in Georgia in 2020.

This is a total game changer!

John Fredericks: Here’s the bottom line. You can’t ballot harvest in Georgia. What turned this around is that a whistleblower in Georgia came forward. On the tapes they identified 240 of the same people going around the state stuffing ballot drop boxes between 2 and 5 AM… where they were emptying backpacks out and they were dropping 50, 100 ballots into a dropbox. This is totally illegal… Here’s the bottom line, right? The one whistleblower that came forward beause allegedly his mom said, hey what you’re doing is wrong and you need to be honest about it. Own up to it. He said that he was paid $10 per ballot… And he made $45,000 between November 3rd and the runoff. Two elections he made $45,000!… Now do the math.

He said this was the average payout. There were 240 people of the same ones over and over in the same car involved in it. You start doing the math here. 45,000 time 240 people… You’ve got $11 million dollars distributed illegally. Then you take 4500 ballots by 240 people. You’re talking about a million ballots!

