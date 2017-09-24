Investigating voter fraud, Riverside County District Attorney’s Office sought 60-plus search warrants

By

Vote fraud is real, it is massive and until Donald Trump made it a national issue, it was pooh-poohed as non-existent. Now we find that 5,000 Massachusetts residents illegally voted in New Hampshire, giving the State to Clinton by a few votes and cost a Republican Senator her seat, by about 1100 votes. Indiana and Virginia are both prosecuting individuals for massive vote fraud—registering thousands with forgeries. Now we have Riverside taking action. “The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office sought more than 60 search warrants this summer to examine individual voter records as part of an investigation into possible illegal voting in the 2016 elections…… In July 2016, Hestrin announced his office found evidence that some voters had their online voter registration data altered through a statewide database without their knowledge or consent. The database requires personal information, such as a driver’s license number, to access a voter’s data. A number of county voters in the 2016 primary complained that their party affiliations had been switched, an obstacle to voting in the Republican presidential primary, which is restricted to voters registered with the GOP. Hestrin said the trail went cold because the hackers’ IP addresses – digital fingerprints showing a computer’s location – were not stored by the secretary of state’s database. Padilla’s office pushed back against Hestrin, and Spencer said with two exceptions, her office was able to determine why a voter’s registration data had changed – in many cases, voters forgot they had updated their information, she said. Yup, it is easy to use the online system to register fantasy people, change registrations. The Democrat Secretary of State, Padilla, refuses to check the voter rolls vs. the illegal alien DMV drivers license lists. Easy to do—but it is obvious he prefers fraudulent voters. California, home of corrupt voting. No wonder so few turn out.

Investigating voter fraud, Riverside County District Attorney’s Office sought 60-plus search warrants

By Jeff Horseman,| The Press-Enterprise, 9/22/17

The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office sought more than 60 search warrants this summer to examine individual voter records as part of an investigation into possible illegal voting in the 2016 elections.

No criminal charges have been filed in the probe, which sought records from the county Registrar of Voters, and it’s unclear whether the warrants were part of routine post-election reviews or a unique investigation into whether some people voted more than once in the same election.

The San Bernardino County registrar, as well as the vice president of a statewide association of election administrators, said they’ve never gotten search warrants seeking voter records.

A spokesman for Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said Hestrin was unavailable for comment Friday, Sept. 22.

The DA’s office “has historically received numerous complaints across all party lines regarding allegations of many different forms of voter fraud,” John Hall, the spokesman, said in an email.

“Understanding that citizen faith in our elections is vital to our democracy, we investigate each and every one of these voter integrity allegations to their logical end, which to date have led to no filed criminal charges,” Hall added. “We decline to further comment on any past, present or future investigations.”

Rebecca Spencer, the county’s registrar of voters, declined to comment on the investigation.

“As I have mentioned before, Riverside County has not been notified by any law enforcement agency or by the Secretary of State’s office that voter registration in Riverside County has been compromised in any way,” she wrote in an email.

“There is no evidence at all of any widespread voting irregularities in Riverside County. After every countywide election, we do find that it appears a few voters have attempted to vote twice. We share that information with the district attorney’s office.”

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla’s office, which oversees elections, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The probe by Hestrin’s office comes after an election cycle in Riverside County that included allegations of tampering with voter information and the specter of Russian hacking raised by a national magazine.

In July 2016, Hestrin announced his office found evidence that some voters had their online voter registration data altered through a statewide database without their knowledge or consent. The database requires personal information, such as a driver’s license number, to access a voter’s data.

A number of county voters in the 2016 primary complained that their party affiliations had been switched, an obstacle to voting in the Republican presidential primary, which is restricted to voters registered with the GOP.

Hestrin said the trail went cold because the hackers’ IP addresses – digital fingerprints showing a computer’s location – were not stored by the secretary of state’s database. Padilla’s office pushed back against Hestrin, and Spencer said with two exceptions, her office was able to determine why a voter’s registration data had changed – in many cases, voters forgot they had updated their information, she said.

In July of this year, Time magazine published a cover story quoting unnamed cybersecurity officials, who said what had happened in Riverside County may have been a practice run by Russian hackers intent on wreaking havoc in the U.S. presidential election. Spencer took issue with the article’s findings.

It’s not clear whether the search warrants sought this summer were connected to the Time article or Hestrin’s allegations from the summer of 2016.

Voter fraud has become a hot-button topic in recent years. President Donald Trump has said he would have won the popular vote over Hillary Clinton were it not for millions of illegal votes; there’s no evidence to back that up.

While a presidential commission is investigating voter fraud, it’s not been shown to be a widespread problem in American elections. A study by a Loyola Law School professor published in The Washington Post in 2014 found 31 instances of voter fraud out of more than 1 billion ballots cast between 2000 and 2014.

What was sought

Searching court records, this publication found more than 60 search warrants for unredacted voter registration files, unredacted voter histories and other paperwork kept by the registrar. The same DA investigator, Levi Bailey, made the requests in Riverside County Superior Court in July and August of this year.

In making the case for each warrant, Bailey wrote he was provided data by “a third-party complainant” who had bought voter rolls, death indexes and other records.

“The data that was provided to me indicated there might have been duplicate voting taking place within Riverside County,” Bailey wrote. “This data lacked some identifying information that is not available to the average layperson or group.”

The registrar provided some data “so we could research potential violations,” Bailey added. “Through preliminary research within the system, it is apparent that duplicate voting may have taken place.”

The voters whose records Bailey sought each appeared to have two separate voter registration files, he wrote. In most cases, the names, dates of birth and addresses were the same in each voter file, Bailey wrote in statements of probable cause written for each warrant.

Bailey sought records on voters of all party affiliations and ages, and the votes being scrutinized were cast in-person at polling places as well as by mail-in ballot.

The voters in question lived in all corners of the county, and it’s not clear whether those voters were suspected of voting twice in the same election or if their identities were stolen and used by someone else to vote illegally.

In the majority of warrant applications inspected by this publication, one of the two ID numbers affiliated with each voter showed a voter registration date from April or May of 2016. California’s 2016 primary took place in June.

The county, which has a population of roughly 2.3 million people, currently has 955,000 registered voters. Like the rest of California, a record number of county residents registered to vote in 2016, and turnout in the county for the November election was 71 percent.

Warrants common?

Some voter information is public record and available for inspection or purchase under certain conditions. Michael Scarpello, San Bernardino County’s registrar of voters, said after every election, his office routinely provides his county’s DA with information about suspicious activity.

“I’ve never had a search warrant given to me (in my time as registrar),” Scarpello said.

Susan Ranochak, vice president of the California Association of Clerks and Election Officials, said she’s never received a search warrant for voter information in her capacity overseeing Mendocino County elections.

Spencer, the Riverside County registrar, said her office “takes election security and integrity very seriously.”

“While the registrar’s office does not have the authority to conduct investigations, we quickly provide any information about potential voter fraud to the appropriate authorities,” she said.