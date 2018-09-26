IRS Worker Harasses Homeland Security Secretary—Uses IRS to SPY on Trump Officials.

By

“I Don’t Give a Sh*t If That is a Crime”- O’KEEFE STRIKES AGAIN=> Undercover Video Exposes IRS Officials Targeting Conservative Groups

by Cristina Laila, Gateway Pundit, 9/25/18

O’Keefe strikes again!

On Tuesday, Project Veritas rolled out its 4th undercover video of its “Deep State Unmasked” series.

The latest undercover video exposes two IRS officials bragging about targeting conservative groups and saying, “I don’t give a shit that is a crime.”

The two officials in the report are Thomas Sheehy, an IRS tax examiner and member of the Austin Democratic Socialists of America in Texas, and Jerry Semasek, an IRS attorney in Washington, DC.

Sheehy boasts about and appears to justify former disgraced IRS Commissioner John Koskinen, who was mired in scandal for losing tens of thousands of emails regarding the Lois Lerner controversy . The Lois Lerner controversy occurred in 2013 and involved revelations showing that the IRS unfairly scrutinized conservative groups.

SHEEHY: “John Koskinen. He got a lot of flak for giving increased scrutiny to these Tea Party groups. Conservatives got really mad at him, he was so cool though because he deleted all the emails, so they could not hold any evidence against him.”

Sheehy continues:

SHEEHY: “Yeah, I don’t give a s**t if that is a crime for doing that because… you should give increased scrutiny to those groups because a lot of them are just f***ing fronts for the Koch brothers or whatever.”

Attorney Semasek, who worked for the IRS during the 2013 scandal, continued:

SEMASEK: “… The law requires that an organization can’t be political, it can’t be partisan to be tax exempt… Those employees in Cincinnati Ohio started to separate them and put them in a pile. And it turns out that they were like the Tea Party group of people. And I think they did, like Lois Lerner and maybe some of her employees were more liberal leaning or Democrats so I don’t know if they disallowed them, but they required them to produce more documentation to try to prove that they weren’t partisan.”

One of the IRS officials, Sheehy implied he abuses his work benefits, including paid time off and sick days in order to engage in socialist activism for Austin Democratic Socialists of America, reported Project Veritas.

VIDEO:

“As our deep state investigation continues to unfold, four government agencies have responded resulting in the removal of two federal employees from their job duties. Stay tuned to see which Government Agency we unmask next,“ O’Keefe said in a statement.

Project Veritas already got two Deep State scalps!

Department of Justice paralegal, Allison Hrabar is OUT at the DOJ after undercover video revealed she reportedly uses government-owned software and computers to push a Socialist agenda and punish people she disagrees with.

Last week, just a few hours after O’Keefe rolled out the video of Commie Natarajan Subramanian bragging about slowing down Trump’s agenda, he was removed from ongoing GAO work and cut off from access to GAO equipment.