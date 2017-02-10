Irvine Tech Firm Moving to KC—Stops Workers From Paying Bribes to Union to Work

By

Missouri is a free State. California is a slave State. In many industries and most of government, if you want to work you need to pay a bribe to a union—they call it dues—and the State of California will defend and protect the union and not the worker. Now an Irvine firm has had enough and is moving to Missouri—lowere taxes, honest government, radicals not closing down colleges and the workers are allowed to join a union—if they want, not if the government/union cabal demands it. “”Just got off the phone with the CEO of AutoAlert,” Greitens said in a release. “We had a great conversation. He told me that because of new policies like Right to Work, which show our commitment to growing our economy, they are excited to bring their business here and create jobs. This is what you sent me here to do, and I’m proud to say that we are getting results for you.” After a comprehensive evaluation of major markets, AutoAlert said in the release, it selected Kansas City due to its revitalized and growing downtown area, access to tech talent and convenient transportation options. Freedom works—slavery does not. Congrats to the300 Missouri workers getting high paying jobs. On the other hand 300 California are looking for a job filling taco shells—freedom makes the difference.

Rob Roberts, Kansas City Business Journal 2/10/17

AutoAlert, an Irvine, California-based leader in software solutions for auto dealers, has been offered a state Missouri Works grant of as much as $9.2 million for moving its headquarters to downtown Kansas City.

The company is expected to create more than 300 high-paying tech jobs at the new location.

“We are still in negotiations on the location,” AutoAlert spokeswoman Beth Moore said, but the company plans to announce it soon and be operational there sometime this spring.

Moore said AutoAlert would maintain its offices in Irvine; Boston; Manchester, England; and Raytown.

The news of its new downtown Kansas City headquarters represented the second announcement of new Missouri jobs in two days — the other related to Code Koalas’ expansion— that was hailed by Gov. Eric Greitens.

“The AutoAlert team loves the downtown location and the opportunity it provides,” AutoAlert CEO Mike Dullea said in the release. “This area is rich with innovation, and AutoAlert is excited to be added to the mix. Our company is raising the bar to bring high-paying tech jobs right to the heart of Kansas City and the Silicon Prairie.”

Kansas City Mayor Sly James said the announcement bolstered Kansas City’s reputation as “a hub for cutting-edge, industry-leading businesses.”

Partners who helped attract the firm to Missouri and Kansas City included The Missouri Partnership, the Kansas City Area Development Council, the Economic Development Corp. of Kansas City and KCP&L.

In addition, the Missouri Department of Economic Development was involved in developing the incentive package.