By

Why do we have a housing crisis? Because Redwood City, in the Bay Area, has a problem with a 20 unit building, based on the “environment”. That is the excuse used by the monopolist, not wanting to add to the housing market—so the current housing grows in value due to scarcity—caused by environmentalists and government. “The first we knew of a lawsuit was when we were served with a claim citing breaches of the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA. This innocently-named 1970 law was originally sold as a mechanism for maintaining the state’s enviable natural beauty. Today, the act is an unstoppable tool which allows virtually anyone to stop any development for any reason at any time simply by citing environmental concerns. It matters not to the law that an individual project has already had its environmental impact meticulously reviewed and unanimously approved, as ours was. It is open season for anyone with a grievance to delay and frustrate projects that are both badly needed and widely supported. We were left trying to understand what was really going on.” Why do we have a housing crisis in California? The greedy use laws to up the value of their property by limiting the housing market. Texas housing is cheap compared to California for a simple reason—they limit the blackmail and extortion to build housing—we make it easy.

Guest Opinion: Is a 20-unit building in redwood city really a danger to the environment?

By Maureen Sedonaen, San Fran Business Journal, 9/27/18

Next month, Habitat for Humanity will break ground on 20 affordable condo-style homes in Redwood City. This efficient and beautifully designed small building is what you would expect to find in any bustling downtown district.

It is a completely unremarkable story: Building is what Habitat does and has done for a long time.

What makes this building different is the ferocious legal battle that preceded it – one that pitted us against our neighbors and which typifies the ossified development rules that are constraining housing supply and crippling California’s ability to respond to the housing crisis.

The first we knew of a lawsuit was when we were served with a claim citing breaches of the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA. This innocently-named 1970 law was originally sold as a mechanism for maintaining the state’s enviable natural beauty. Today, the act is an unstoppable tool which allows virtually anyone to stop any development for any reason at any time simply by citing environmental concerns.

It matters not to the law that an individual project has already had its environmental impact meticulously reviewed and unanimously approved, as ours was. It is open season for anyone with a grievance to delay and frustrate projects that are both badly needed and widely supported. We were left trying to understand what was really going on.

Talking with fellow developers about our predicament elicited world-weary sighs and knowing looks. CEQA lawsuits are, it seems, a cost of doing business in California. Simply by issuing a lawsuit a plaintiff can wreak havoc on a project. They seek to grind down developers by driving up costs. Often they are able to extract substantial concessions – either financial, in reduced numbers of homes, or both.

More to the point, the mere existence of CEQA has a real impact on those more marginal developments not undertaken at all because the risk of a frivolous lawsuit renders them economically unrealistic.

The plaintiffs in our case were not environmentalists. They were nearby business owners who, although they did not themselves live in Redwood City, had admitted previously using lawsuits to extract concessions from developers. They reminded us each time we met that this was their hammer.

CEQA now has a justified reputation as an impossible-to-kill beast, supported as it is by a densely inter-woven matrix of vested interests: from environmentalists trapped in a 1970s anti-development time warp to trade unions who see the law as a strategic tool to extract work-related concessions from developers. Many attempts to address the issue – including those by Governor Jerry Brown himself – have ended in failure.

So seemingly intractable has the issue become that, instead of trying to fix the problems, legislators are reduced to carving out occasional exemptions for particularly high-profile projects. That’s great if you’re the owner of the Sacramento Kings building a new arena for your team only five blocks from the statehouse. It does absolutely nothing for affordable developers the length and breadth of the state whose projects are stalled, curtailed or, worse, not undertaken at all because of CEQA abuse.

Habitat was lucky. Because of strong community support and the pro bono backing of specialist law firm Holland & Knight, we were able to resist the pressure to abandon the project that any other developer would have faced. Knowing that we were going to take them to the mat, our opponents eventually settled without us having to compromise on the number of units and thus cut one or more families out of an opportunity for affordable housing.

But at what cost? The project has been delayed by more than a year, needlessly depriving 20 families in the “missing middle” – those earning 50-80 percent of area median income – of a place to live. Costs have escalated by seven figures, which is a significant sum even in the overheated Bay Area housing market. All for a development that caused no legitimate environmental concerns.

A new approach is needed. Lawsuits that simply aim to derail projects that have already completed the CEQA process should be disallowed. More broadly, courts should be permitted to vacate project approvals on CEQA grounds if there’s a threat of actual harm to the natural environment or public health.

If you are looking for a silver bullet to solve housing issues in the Golden State, CEQA reform isn’t it. But it comes pretty close. It’s time for California’s leaders to face down the special interests, go in to bat for their constituents and back new rules which promote affordable, green homebuilding across the state.

Maureen Sedonaen is the CEO of Habitat for Humanity Greater San Francisco. Habitat Greater San Francisco builds affordable homes in San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties.