Is Democrat Congressman Ted Lieu Having a Mental Meltdown?

By

Inflation is at its highest since Jimmie Carter. Terrorist were given Afghanistan by Biden. The demented President has harsh words, and no action to stop the Russians or Chinese. As the tapes show, he cannot even read a speech—or call on reporters without a list. Congress is worried about January 6, 2021 but not a word about the insurrection of November, 2020 with hundreds of thousands of dead people, illegal aliens and phony ballots deciding the Presidential election. Congressman Ted Lieu still does not get it. He actually believes that all members of Congress should vote the same way. When phony ballots are counted—he wants those that oppose this corruption to be thrown out of Congress. Lieu is a mental case—will someone please have him committed? “Lieu said, “Democracy itself is on the ballot this November. One-hundred-and-forty-seven Republicans voted to not certify the electoral college results, and more than a year later, not a single one of them can identify who allegedly stole the election nor explain how it was done. That’s because the election was not stolen. Donald Trump got crushed in a popular vote. He lost the electoral college. and what we see are Republican legislators trying to nullify the vote instead of adhering to our democracy.”

Dem Rep. Lieu: ‘Democracy Itself Is on the Ballot’ in 2022 Midterms

Pam Key , Breitbart, 1/3/22

Representative Ted Lieu (D-CA) said Monday on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily” that in the 2022 midterm elections, “democracy itself” was on the ballot.

Lieu said, “Democracy itself is on the ballot this November. One-hundred-and-forty-seven Republicans voted to not certify the electoral college results, and more than a year later, not a single one of them can identify who allegedly stole the election nor explain how it was done. That’s because the election was not stolen. Donald Trump got crushed in a popular vote. He lost the electoral college. and what we see are Republican legislators trying to nullify the vote instead of adhering to our democracy.”

Guest anchor Kristen Welker said, “Well when you look at history, the only time a president’s party has not lost seats in the House is when his approval rating has been above 60%. At this point in time, and we’re still very early in 2022, President Biden’s approval rating is hovering in the mid-to-low 40s. So how concerned are you about that, and how do you turn it around?”

Lieu said, “I would be concerned if we were in October right now, but we’re not. We’re at the beginning of a year, and if you look at what the Biden administration has done, it’s remarkable. We created over 5 million jobs since January 20. Jobless claims are at a 50-year low. There was an infrastructure bill passed and the American Rescue Plan. There was a lot to run on this coming November.”