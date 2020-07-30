Is Dianne Feinstein Corrupt, Stupid or has Dementia—She Thinks China is Respectable”

By

This is what Democrat Senator Feinstein said, ““We hold China as a potential trading partner, as a country that has pulled tens of millions of people out of poverty in a short period of time, and as a country growing into a respectable nation amongst other nations. I deeply believe that,” Feinstein said during a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting Thursday, according to the Washington Free Beacon.”

For her to make this outrageous statement, one of three things muts be the reason.

She has dementia thinking the people that lied and cause the death of 150,000 Americans can be respectable. She has to be stupid to know that a country that had a mole in her Senate office for twenty years can be respectable—she was so stupid she had no idea she had a foreign spy in her office for two decades. Her husband is a major investor in China. Could it be that she is just a run of the mill corrupt office holder?

Regardless of the reason, she needs a time out to get her brain back or to admit she is corrupt or just dumb. Which do you think it is?

Chinese President Xi Jinping stands by national flags at the Schloss Bellevue presidential residency in Berlin on March 28, 2014. Chinese President Xi Jinping begins a landmark visit to fellow export powerhouse Germany Friday, the third leg of his European tour, expected to cement flourishing trade ties and focus on the Crimea crisis. AFP PHOTO / JOHANNES EISELE (Photo credit should read JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

Dianne Feinstein Says China, Which Is Putting Muslims In Camps, Is ‘Growing Into A Respectable Nation’

Mary Margaret Olohan, Daily Caller, 7/30/20

Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein praised China Thursday as a country “growing into a respectable nation.”

She also cautioned against holding the country accountable for the coronavirus pandemic.

Her comments come despite the country’s ongoing human rights violations.

Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein praised China Thursday as a country “growing into a respectable nation” and cautioned against holding the country accountable for the coronavirus pandemic.

“We hold China as a potential trading partner, as a country that has pulled tens of millions of people out of poverty in a short period of time, and as a country growing into a respectable nation amongst other nations. I deeply believe that,” Feinstein said during a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting Thursday, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

The California senator added that stripping China of the country’s foreign sovereign immunity would be a “huge mistake,” noting that if China is held accountable for the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the United States may also be held accountable, the Washington Free Beacon reports. Her support for China comes despite the country’s continuing human rights violations.

A June AP investigation found that the Chinese government is using forced abortions, birth control, mass detentions, and imprisonment to dramatically lower the birthrates of Uighur Muslims and other minorities while encouraging other populations to produce more children.

Drone footage has also captured blindfolded and chained Uighurs kneeling before they are forced onto trains, the Beacon notes. In response to the footage, Xinjiang authorities told CNN in an October 4, 2019 statement that “cracking down on crimes in accordance with law is the common practice of all countries.”

“Xinjiang’s crackdown on crimes has never been linked to ethnicities or religions,” the statement said. “Transporting inmates by judicial authorities (is related) to normal judicial activities.”

And on Wednesday, an ESPN investigation found that coaches at the NBA’s training academies in China allegedly physically abuse players and fail to provide proper training and education for players. The investigation was based off complaints from American coaches at three different academies.

Feinstein formerly was found to have an alleged spy working in her office relaying information to Chinese intelligence services. The Daily Caller News Foundation identified the individual as Russel Lowe, who worked for Feinstein for 20 years, “attended Chinese consulate functions for the senator” and had been fired in 2014.

Feinstein had said that Lowe did not have access to “sensitive information or legislative matters” though he was listed on Feinstein’s payroll as an “office director” in 2013, according to records maintained by the Sunlight Foundation, the the DCNF previously reported.

“Five years ago the FBI informed me it had concerns that an administrative member of my California staff was potentially being sought out by the Chinese government to provide information. He was not a mole or a spy, but someone who a foreign intelligence service thought it could recruit,” Feinstein said in a statement following requests for comment from the DCNF in 2018.

“The FBI reviewed the matter, shared its concerns with me and the employee immediately left my office,” she said. “He never had access to classified or sensitive information or legislative matters. The FBI never informed me of any compromise of national security information.”