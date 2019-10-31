By

The socialist movement is going fast in Sacramento. High taxes, the State takeover of zoning, housing and permits, regional non-elected agencies setting taxes, housing and transportation policy. Along the way, the non-elected are able to determine zoning to either bring in or keep out businesses they like or do not like. Most recently, the Guv has demanded that PG&E and other utilities shut down when the winds get too high. Why? To stop forest fires. Like every other government mandate, this one also failed. While the electricity was off California exploded in flames. The State is outlawing plastic straws, but tires are ten times the problem of straws for the ocean—when will Newsom outlaw tires? Now he has become the unpaid (I hope) spokesperson for AT&T.

IS Guv Newsom Now the Spokesperson for AT&T?

Before anyone knew about this, Guv Newsom made the grand announcement in an interview:

“AT&T, to their credit, sent out a notification yesterday about crediting people, along the lines of what PG&E did as well, to at least acknowledge as a base minimum the disruption of their data plans and their cell service. That’s novel. I would like to say it’s not, but it is, for a telecommunication company to actually even acknowledge that. It’s a step in the right direction. Baby step in the right direction, but we have an enormous amount of work to do in that space as well.”

You can see it here, at the 15.19 mark: https://www.pscp.tv/w/cIs3PjFvTmpscERCWmdQand8MU1ueG5Fck9BdkJKTwtavM8C1nipcSXZ_ekYC8plm38jd8KrX9UqbOb4Z_Jz?t=14m56s

You would think AT&T would send it out as a press release, have an Executive available for interviews and explain they are doing the right thing. Since the phone and Internet systems are down for long period of times—mostly due to the Newsom/Socialist policies, they will give ratepayers a rebate or refund for the time customers were unable to use their technology. ATT&T is doing the right thing.

So why did Guv Newsom announce it in the manner her did? That is obvious. He wants the public to believe that HE sets policy for ATT&, as well as other companies. Newsom wants people to believe were it not for him AT&T would not do this. Finally, Newsom wants you to believe only government protects your interest.

In the past we would call this a publicity stunt. In todays political climate, it has gone from a political stunt, to a political scam—abusing AT&T, its customers and the people of California. Newsome is setting himself up as a fixer—when due to his polices he is the BREAKER.

Thought you should know how radical politicians get power—by misrepresenting the facts and taking credit for things they did not do.