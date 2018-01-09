By

The Socialist/Democrat Party wants everyone to pay bribes to unions—cops, teachers, construction and agriculture workers, day care workers and those that work for government. Yet, there has been one exception—those that work in the Capitol for the people promoting extortion and blackmail, do not want those that work for THEM to belong to a union. Hypocrites!! “Gonzalez Fletcher (D-San Diego) says the California Legislature is a workplace like no other. “This is the strangest employment situation that I’ve been in,“ she says. “Oh my gosh, I can’t imagine if the Capitol is the only place you’ve worked, and then you go out in the real world and try to understand — but this is weird!” Legislative employees are “at-will:” no job protection. And that’s drawn particular scrutiny in recent months amid allegations of pervasive sexual harassment in and around the state Capitol.” Nathan Fletcher wife should know that in the real world employees should not be forced to pass bribes in order to work. In the real world companies are run by management, who take risks, not unions that take money at NO risk. I wish the Fletchers understood the real world, not the world of the Socialist/Democrat Party. Feel free? Not if the Democrats have a say—everyone will pay a bribe.

Is It Finally Time To Allow California Legislative Staff To Unionize?

Ben Adler, Capitol Public Radio, 1/8/18

The latest proposal from a California lawmaker in response to the #MeToo and We Said Enough movements strikes at one of the Legislature’s most sacred cows: the “at-will” employment of its staff.

In fact, Asm. Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher wants to give the Legislature’s more than 2,000 employees the right to unionize.

Gonzalez Fletcher (D-San Diego) says the California Legislature is a workplace like no other.

“This is the strangest employment situation that I’ve been in,“ she says. “Oh my gosh, I can’t imagine if the Capitol is the only place you’ve worked, and then you go out in the real world and try to understand — but this is weird!”

Legislative employees are “at-will:” no job protection. And that’s drawn particular scrutiny in recent months amid allegations of pervasive sexual harassment in and around the state Capitol.

Gonzalez Fletcher says a closely watched bill to give legislative staff whistleblower protections misses the bigger picture:

“Whistleblower protections can’t protect people who are at-will employees,“ she says. “I mean, it can help – you can’t be fired for whistleblowing, but you can come into work and be fired for wearing yellow.”

Gonzalez Fletcher’s bill would only allow legislative staff to unionize – not require them to do so.

Previous efforts to unionize legislative employees have been rare – and almost never advanced to even a committee hearing. But Gonzalez Fletcher says she hopes the sexual harassment allegations at the state Capitol will give it a chance of success.