Is Katie Hill Mentally Ill? She Sees Illness in Pres. Trump–Who She NEVER Met

As far as I know, Katie Hill—available to one and all—has never met President Trump. She has never had a private meeting with him. Hill has never spoken with his doctors. Yet she is claiming that Trump may be suffering from “dementia”. Guess she did not get the Washington Post/CNN memo—he had a heart attack and is hiding it from us.—LOL. Katie Hill on the other hand has exposed her sickness. She is into bondage, swapping, men, women, a combination of men and women, abusing campaign and congressional staffers—using money meant for campaigns or government. How hard up is she to get someone to warm her bed? She has advertised on Reddit, Cruise to Mingle and other bondage and sex swapping blogs and web sites. Does she think she is not pretty enough to get a bed warmer without advertising? Why is she making these claims against President Trump? Very simple. No longer a member of Congress, she is having a difficult time getting bed warmers. So, by making wild claims, it keeps her in the, media—this is her way of advertising for a bed warmer. That explains her trolling at the California Democrat Party convention in Long Beach a couple of weeks ago. This is not about a health issue, made up, about the President. It is Katie Hill desperate to find a bed partner. As said before, Katie Hill needs therapy and help.

‘Symptom of dementia’: Katie Hill speculates about Trump hospital visit

by Mike Brest, Washington Examiner, 11/27/19



Former Democratic California Rep. Katie Hill speculated that President Trump’s unannounced visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center could be because the president is suffering from dementia.

Hill, 32, made the implication on Twitter in response to a clip from President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” rally in Florida on Tuesday. In the relevant part of his speech, Trump said, “And then we beat Barack Hussein Obama and whatever the hell dynasty that is.” The former congresswoman quote tweeted, “Woah- @realdonaldtrump has created a memory for himself that he won in a campaign against @BarackObama. False memories are a symptom of dementia. Maybe now we know the reason for the doctors visit…”

The president unexpectedly went to Walter Reed on Saturday in order to begin portions of his annual physical exam ahead of schedule because he will have a busy 2020. Despite speculation that Trump’s visit was not routine, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told reporters that he had a “quick exam and labs.”

Hill resigned last month after the House Ethics Committee opened an investigation into allegations that the freshman congresswoman engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with her legislative director, Graham Kelly. Hill denied the relationship, which is prohibited by House rules, but she admitted to another with a campaign staffer. Hill blamed her “abusive” estranged husband of “driving a smear campaign” against her.

Hill has also left the door open to potentially running for office again in the future.