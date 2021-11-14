By

You are losing billions a year. You have done those for more than a dozen years. You need to keep your customers and grow them. So, the U.S. Post Office facing this does the only thing possible to speed up the collapse of what is left of the system. “Holiday retail sales are on track to set a record for the highest in U.S. history, according to the National Retail Federation. The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is predicting this holiday shipping season will be the busiest in its history. This record shipping season coincides with the implementation of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s reorganization plan that includes higher rates and an intentional slowing of mail delivery. In a world of people paying bills via the Internet, Amazon, UPS and FedEX, the need to use a high cost, money losing Post Office is 19th century, not 21st century. They are setting up the Post Office, which is mentioned in the Constitution, for a collapse—sooner than the ten years the article suggests.

Is Louis DeJoy’s 10-Year Plan the Death Knell for the U.S. Postal Service?

By Jalen Small AND Alex J. Rouhandeh Newsweek, 11/12/21

Holiday retail sales are on track to set a record for the highest in U.S. history, according to the National Retail Federation. The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is predicting this holiday shipping season will be the busiest in its history.

This record shipping season coincides with the implementation of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s reorganization plan that includes higher rates and an intentional slowing of mail delivery.

Something has to give.

Postal customers can expect higher prices and 1-3 day increases in long-distance shipping times as these policies roll out over the holiday season. Customer traffic at all post offices is expected to increase beginning the week of December 6, with the week after that anticipated to be the busiest of the season.

To prepare for the surge, the Service is hiring 40,000 seasonal workers, deploying 112 new package sorting machines and 50 additional package systems to organize larger items, Xavier Hernandez, a communications specialist for the USPS, told Newsweek.

“Our peak season starts in October, then runs through January, so we’re busier than ever, plus we’ve had some structural reorganization within the Postal Service,” Hernandez said.

The “structural reorganization” he alluded to was the October 1 launch of Postmaster General and USPS CEO Louis DeJoy’s 10-year reorganization plan for the Postal Service, entitled Delivering for America: Our Vision and Ten-Year Plan to Achieve Financial Sustainability and Service Excellence..

Holiday cheer was noticeably absent in DeJoy’s letter of introduction to the plan.

“Our organization is in crisis. Our business and operating models are unsustainable and out of step with the changing needs of the nation and our customers,” DeJoy wrote. “We have seen steep annual financial losses in the billions of dollars, unmet service performance goals, and less market relevancy as consumer behaviors have changed.”

DeJoy noted the Service had consistently failed to meet delivery goals.

“We have not met current targets for First-Class Mail composite or First-Class Mail 3- to 5-day service standards over the past eight years,” the plan states.

DeJoy had a simple answer for this chronic failure to meet delivery standards: reduce them.

“Our Plan is to modify existing service standards for First-Class Mail Letters and Flats from a current 1- to 3-day service standard within the continental United States to a one-to-five-day service standard,” the plan states.

Under this plan, the Postal Service aims to reduce its reliance on air delivery and deliver more mail on the ground using its own trucks. By cutting these services it will reduce the amount of funds it doles out to aviation contractors. Ultimately though, this move will result in the Post Office providing a slower service at a higher cost.

“We do have a three-cent increase for First Class mail [from] $0.55 to $0.58,” Hernandez said. “And then we do have a temporary increase for package services.”

This is not the first time that the Postal Service has intentionally slowed down mail service, Steve Hutkins, creator of the Save the Post Office website, told Newsweek. The last time was in 2012, “as part of a project to close about half the country’s processing centers,” he said.

These changes are being implemented in a shipping market in which Amazon, a company with some 876,000 permanent employees, delivers just about anything the heart desires to U.S. doorsteps within 24 hours. As CEO of the USPS, DeJoy has some 644,000 employees in an agency that handles nearly half of the world’s postal volume.

In a world constantly seeking faster and cheaper, the Postal Service is moving slower and costing more.

Can it survive?

Chris Shaw, author of First Class: The U.S. Postal Service, Democracy, and the Corporate Threat, has his doubts.

“That approach has real problems, because when you start cutting service, then people become less likely to use a service, right?” he told Newsweek.

Hutkins said that the public will bear the brunt of the changes, but it will take some time for them to realize the effects of the service slowdown.

“The consequences are suffered by the ratepayers and the recipients of the mail,” he told Newsweek. “It has always been about delivering mail as fast as possible. So when the Postmaster General comes along and says we’re going to intentionally slow down the mail by a day or two, that’s a big deal. I don’t think people have fully absorbed what the consequences are going to be.”

And those consequences will likely affect small businesses as well.

For Asha Banks, the founder of CheerNotes, a company that offers custom greeting cards, the Postal Service is an irreplaceable part of her business model. Through USPS’ relationship with Shopify, vendors receive a discounted shipping rate. This allows her to decrease overhead and keep her cards affordable. For the most part she has had no issues shipping her products.

However, preparing for this holiday season has been particularly challenging.

Banks had to order shipping materials and product inventory far ahead of the holiday season in order to prepare for expected supply chain shipping delays. Because she “can’t be sure about the shipping variability,” she’s made the difficult decision to implement a hard “sold out” policy rather than risking taking orders that she cannot fulfill.

At this early stage in her business’s growth, Banks cannot afford the services of a UPS or FedEx.

For her, USPS just makes sense.

“We don’t have our own shipping routes like Amazon, and other carriers are too expensive for us to remain profitable,” Banks told Newsweek. “USPS is the partner of small businesses that are starting to get online more.”

“I hope that people start to recognize USPS is not outdated,” she added, “and is here to stay.”