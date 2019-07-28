Is San Fran a Bigger Rat Hole than Baltimore?

By

President Trump noted that the city where the cops are not in charge, but gangs allowed by the Mayor, is filled with rats. Congressman Cummings is more interested in the impeachment of Trump than the safety of the families and children of his district. Sadly, the folks in his district listen to his harangues against Republicans and do not realize they are victims, similar to battered wives syndrome. “President Donald Trump shifted his attacks Sunday from Rep. Elijah Cummings for failing Baltimore to Speaker Nancy Pelosi for failing San Francisco. “Speaking of failing badly, has anyone seen what is happening to Nancy Pelosi’s district in San Francisco.” Trump wrote on Twitter. “It is not even recognizable lately. Something must be done before it is too late.” San Fran streets are not only filled with rats, but homeless, human feces and a tolerance for intolerance. It is a town where decednt people need to get their families out of the place. San Fran is the headquarters for the two and four legged rats.

After Elijah Cummings Attack, Donald Trump Taunts Nancy Pelosi and ‘Failing’ San Francisco

Charlie Spiering, Breitbart, 7/28/19

President Donald Trump shifted his attacks Sunday from Rep. Elijah Cummings for failing Baltimore to Speaker Nancy Pelosi for failing San Francisco.

“Speaking of failing badly, has anyone seen what is happening to Nancy Pelosi’s district in San Francisco.” Trump wrote on Twitter. “It is not even recognizable lately. Something must be done before it is too late.”

Enraged Democrats on Saturday condemned Trump’s criticism of Cummings as “racist” after the president described Cummings’ district in Baltimore as a “disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess.”

“Rep Cummings is a champion in the Congress and the country for civil rights and economic justice, a beloved leader in Baltimore, and deeply valued colleague,” Pelosi responded on Twitter. “We all reject racist attacks against him and support his steadfast leadership.”

Trump replied his criticism of Cummings was not racist.

“[T]here is nothing wrong with bringing out the very obvious fact that Congressman Elijah Cummings has done a very poor job for his district and the City of Baltimore.” Trump wrote. “Just take a look, the facts speak far louder than words!”

Trump accused Democrats of playing the race card to smear his comments about a very real problem.

“The Democrats always play the Race Card, when in fact they have done so little for our Nation’s great African American people,” he wrote.

Trump urged all Congressional Democrats to do more to fix their districts.

“The Dems should stop wasting time on the Witch Hunt Hoax and start focusing on our Country!” he wrote.