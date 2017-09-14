Is San Fran Nan is Early Stages of Dementia? Looks Like It

By

Someone close to Nancy Pelosi, a family member, staff member or long time friend needs to intervene—she is showing signs of dementia—and it is getting worse. As much as I would like her to be the permanent Democrat Minority Leader (she assures the GOP keeps control of the House), it is getting embarrassing watching her decline in public. “House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has been getting weirder and weirder. She’s praised illegal aliens on the Capitol’s lawn, saying, “You make America more American” (Um, they, by definition, don’t). She’s said the Constitution does not grant people the right to shout “wolf” in a theater (it probably does, but you can’t yell “fire”). And she’s complained that President Trump visited Saudi Arabia first, saying “It wasn’t even alphabetical. I mean, Saudi Arabia!” (Nancy thinks he should have hit Afghanistan, then Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Angola, etc.) The list goes on and on. At 77, Pelosi misspeaks all the time — and just generally acts weird to boot. I thought Democrats were compassionate about those in ill health. They are not showing this by allowing Pelosi to continue her decline in public. When will the mainstream media start the movement to protect her—from herself?

Nancy Pelosi Is Getting So Weird — Like, Creepy Weird

Joseph Curl, Daily Wire, 9/13/17



House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has been getting weirder and weirder.

She’s praised illegal aliens on the Capitol’s lawn, saying, “You make America more American” (Um, they, by definition, don’t). She’s said the Constitution does not grant people the right to shout “wolf” in a theater (it probably does, but you can’t yell “fire”). And she’s complained that President Trump visited Saudi Arabia first, saying “It wasn’t even alphabetical. I mean, Saudi Arabia!” (Nancy thinks he should have hit Afghanistan, then Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Angola, etc.)

The list goes on and on. At 77, Pelosi misspeaks all the time — and just generally acts weird to boot.

Take her appearance Tuesday at the Capitol for a ceremony in which Lin-Manuel Miranda, author of the Broadway musical “Hamilton,” was to receive the Freedom Award.

Pelosi spoke for less than six minutes from a prepared text, “but she couldn’t get through her remarks without repeatedly slurring and flubbing the name of a liberal playwright being honored by the U.S. Capitol Historical Society,” the American Mirror wrote.

As Pelosi spoke, she repeatedly had trouble saying his name, and while closing her remarks, called him Lin-Manuel “Madonna.” Another time, she referred to him as “Ramanda.” Other times, she seemed to have trouble speaking altogether.

And this is the person at the top of the Democratic Party. Seriously.