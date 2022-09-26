Is the FBI a Criminal Enterprise?  Caught Again Lying to a Judge

By

The FBI lied about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. They lied about Hillarys’ emails. They lied to a judge about Carter Paige. They lied to the public about the Hunter Biden laptop. They have lied to us about the ownership of the Biden Crime Family by the Chinese Communist Party. So, why would anybody be surprised that they got caught once again lying to a Judge in order to steal tens of millions of dollars. Sadly, the FBI has become the modern day version of the Gestapo and the KGB—a State police force that uses it power to kill off free speech.

The FBI Lied to a Judge So They Could Bust Open Thousands of Safety Deposit Boxes

Katie Pavlich, Townhall, 9/26/22

It looks like the FBI is in for yet another scandal.

According to a new report from the LA Times, FBI agents busted into thousands of safety deposit boxes in California. After they rummaged through the private property of innocent people, it turns out they lied to a federal judge to get access to the boxes in the first place.

“The privacy invasion was vast when FBI agents drilled and pried their way into 1,400 safe-deposit boxes at the U.S. Private Vaults store in Beverly Hills. They rummaged through personal belongings of a jazz saxophone player, an interior designer, a retired doctor, a flooring contractor, two Century City lawyers and hundreds of others,” the LA Times reports. “Agents took photos and videos of pay stubs, password lists, credit cards, a prenuptial agreement, immigration and vaccination records, bank statements, heirlooms and a will, court records show. In one box, agents found cremated human remains.”

“Eighteen months later, newly unsealed court documents show that the FBI and U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles got their warrant for that raid by misleading the judge who approved it,” the report continues. “They omitted from their warrant request a central part of the FBI’s plan: Permanent confiscation of everything inside every box containing at least $5,000 in cash or goods, a senior FBI agent recently testified.”

Those who watch the FBI closely, particular the Bureau’s political misconduct and persecution of conservatives, aren’t surprised.