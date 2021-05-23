By

This is supposed to be satire. It isn't—it is totally accurate. The Biden administration is stopping the drilling of oil in the U.S. He is forcing us to buy oil from Iran—a terrorist nation that is financing Hamas so they can attack Israel. Then you have Hamas using our oil money to buy bombs and using them against Israel.

Israel To Buy Weapons From America With Money Given To Them By America To Shoot Down Iranian Rockets Paid For By America

Babylon Bee.com, 5/18/21

JERUSALEM—Biden has approved a $735 million weapons sale to Israel. Israel will be paying for the weapons using money from foreign aid given to them by America. According to experts, Israel needs these weapons so they can shoot down Hamas rockets that were given to them by Iran, who paid for them using money given to them by America.

“Yeah, it’s all pretty straightforward,” said one Middle East expert. “Not confusing in the least.”

According to sources, Iran bought weapons technology with $1.8 billion in cash given to them by the Obama administration. They then provided those weapons to Hamas terrorists in Gaza in order to kill Jews.

Israel is responding with weapons systems purchased with American foreign aid dollars from the Trump administration.

“Yeah,” said the expert, “the entire conflict is pretty much a proxy war between Democrats and Republicans at this point.”

Some in America have started a petition to bring those dollars back to America so Democrats and Republicans can just shoot rockets at each other here at home.