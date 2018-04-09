It Begins: California Senator Introduces Bill to Kill Free Speech, Requires State-Sanctioned Fact Checkers to Approve Online Content

By

The next time I publish the California Political News and Views, if SB 1424 passes, I will have to prove everything I write—to the satisfaction of a government agent. If they do not like it, I could hire an attorney sue—and maybe in a few months or years publish the story. The purpose of the bill is to close down conservative newsletters, and blogs. “SB1424 is brief. Read it: This bill would require any person who operates a social media, as defined, Internet Web site with a physical presence in California to develop a strategic plan to verify news stories shared on its Web site. The bill would require the plan to include, among other things, a plan to mitigate the spread of false information through news stories, the utilization of fact-checkers to verify news stories, providing outreach to social media users, and placing a warning on a news story containing false information.” Who needs the First Amendment if you have Sacramento Democrats? Democrats are bullies—look at the campuses? Look at the Occupy movement—Antifa, #blacklivesmatter. We are moving into an era of totalitarianism—led by Democrats and SB 1424.

by Jim Hoft, Gateway Pundit, 4/9/18

Richard Pan is a far left California state senator.

Pan recently introduced legislation to crack down on free speech on the internet.

Pan’s legislation would force online publishers to utilize state-sanctioned fact checkers to approve content before it is posted online.

Jon Rappaport reported:

The bill is titled “SB1424 Internet: social media: false information: strategic plan.”

It targets social media based in California. But as you read the bill, you see it appears to define social media as any Internet blog, website, or communication.

SB1424 is brief. Read it:

This bill would require any person who operates a social media, as defined, Internet Web site with a physical presence in California to develop a strategic plan to verify news stories shared on its Web site. The bill would require the plan to include, among other things, a plan to mitigate the spread of false information through news stories, the utilization of fact-checkers to verify news stories, providing outreach to social media users, and placing a warning on a news story containing false information.

(a) Any person who operates a social media Internet Web site with physical presence in California shall develop a strategic plan to verify news stories shared on its Internet Web site.

(b) The strategic plan shall include, but is not limited to, all of the following:

(1) A plan to mitigate the spread of false information through news stories.

(2) The utilization of fact-checkers to verify news stories.

(3) Providing outreach to social media users regarding news stories containing false information.

(4) Placing a warning on a news story containing false information.

(c) As used in this section, “social media” means an electronic service or account, or electronic content, including, but not limited to, videos, still photographs, blogs, video blogs, podcasts, instant and text messages, email, online services or accounts, or Internet Web site profiles or locations.

Getting the picture?

It’s a free speech killer.

This is what the Democratic Party has become — intolerant fascists.

It all goes back to what actor James Woods said months ago.

“Scratch a liberal, find a fascist.”