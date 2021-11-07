It has Been Ten Days: Do You Know Where Your Governor Is?

By

Where is Governor Newsom?

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 11/6/21

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s last public appearance was October 27th, when he received a coronavirus booster shot. Then, only two days later on October 29th, citing “family obligations,” Gov. Gavin Newsom abruptly cancelled his much anticipated trip to Scotland to attend the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, the Globe reported. An aid made the surprise announcement.

It’s been 10 days since Gov. Newsom has been seen by the public – unusual for the governor who did daily Coronavirus updates for nearly 18 months on end – and unusual for him to cancel such an important international event where he could hobnob with world leaders.

Rumors have been flying around on social media, and in State Capitol circles.

Could this disappearance be a 10-day quarantine? Does he have COVID?

Some speculate that Newsom may have had a negative reaction to the coronavirus booster shot.

Others say there are problems of a more personal and marital nature – the rumor mill is active in Sacramento.

Yet others say the Scotland climate change conference cancellation was because Newsom did not want to share the international stage with President Joe Biden. (eye roll)

Whatever the reason, this disappearance is highly unusual. “Name one thing that would keep this showboat from attending the wokeapolozza,” a commenter posted.

“Newsom’s office did not respond to questions Friday about what the governor has been doing this week,” ABC 7 News reported. “Newsom spokesperson Erin Mellon said the governor will appear virtually at the U.N. conference next week.”

“The Governor will participate in a couple events next week focused on global efforts to advance zero emission vehicles and to move beyond oil,” she said Thursday.

The Legislature is in recess and the State Capitol is empty other than an occasional hearing. Someone from his administration claimed he was working from his office in the Capitol. That also is highly unlikely.