It Was Just Sex: Congresswoman Katie Hill

The real problem with Katie Hill is that she is immature. How immature, she is allowing her hormones, like a teenage girl, rule her life. As a member of congress she has used her vote to raise taxes, harm national security—and her position to find someone, in violation of House of Representatives—to keep her bed warm at night. How immature? She is still claiming this is just about a messy divorce—not her actions to violate election finance rules and House of Representatives rules. In Politico she said, “”I am saddened that the deeply personal matter of my divorce has been brought into public view, even the false allegations of a relationship with my congressional staffer, which I have publicly denied, and I am fully and proactively cooperating with the Ethics Committee,” Hill added in her letter.” Democrat Katie Hill is claiming all the sex with men and women, other than her husband was because “ he was an abusive spouse.” How do we know that? Is it possible she abused him into being a cuckhold, an open marriage and the lurid photos he took of her. When you see the photos—this is a family newsletter, so the worst can not be shown, she is smiling, giggling—in one she is smoking marijuana (before it was legal in California) while naked showing off her Iron Cross tattoo on his hip. We all remember who used that as a symbol! This story has exploded and the legacy media is working overtime to defend her.

Democrat Congresswoman Katie Hill: My Mistake—It Was Just Sex On Taxpayers $$$/Campaign Funds

Stephen Frank, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 10/25/19

You can always count on the El Segundo Times (formerly known as the L.A. Times) to defend those that exploit women. For years they kept the Harvey Weinstein escapes secret. Now that a woman in congress, Democrat has used her position to get a bed warmer, in violation of House Rules, they are saying this: “Opinion: Is California Rep. Katie Hill a victim of revenge porn?

She took the porno photos willingly. Of course there is one [photo of her naked, smoking marijuana before it was legal in California, smiling, showing off her Iron Cross tattoo on her hip. She could claim the photo was taken when she was under the influence of drugs. The picture was taken on 9/11/17—just two years later she is voting to Impeach the President—is she on drugs, still?

Then you have this from the Daily Mail about the Iron Cross and her hypocrisy: “The picture also shows an iron cross tattoo on Hill’s pubic area, similar to the symbols formerly used by white supremacists referencing a World War II Nazi medal.

The tattoo could open the congresswoman to accusations of hypocrisy.

She has criticized racist Facebook posts that included a similar-looking cross, posted by a Santa Clarita veteran who was featured in her political rival’s campaign adverts last year

The veteran, David Brayton, posted racist memes on his Facebook page including the KKK insignia of a ‘blood cross’, a similar shape to the iron cross.

Hill called out the veteran at the time, saying the posts left her ‘deeply disturbed’ and that his ‘hateful rhetoric’ helped fuel ‘violence across America’.”

While she was berating a veteran about the Iron Cross, she had it tattooed on her hip. Will Progressives denounce her for this? Is her tattoo fueling violence across the nation?

Showing her immaturity, her unwillingness as an adult to take responsibility for her actions, the New York Post quoted her as saying, “Hill had slammed the “throuple” accounts as a “smear campaign.”

“Intimate photos of me and another individual were published by Republican operatives on the internet without my consent,” Hill seethed in response.

“I have notified Capitol Hill police who are investigating the situation,” she wrote in a press statement after RedState broke the story.

She has since admitted the “throupling,” which began shortly after she hired Desjardins to work on her congressional campaign in late 2017, was “inappropriate.””

How can the truth be a smear—she admits to the elicit relationship under House rules. That is not a smear—it is for her a very inconvenient truth.

While the Hill attorneys want to end the publishing of the photo of her smoking marijuana with the Iron Cross on the hip does not end the photos. In Reddit, an online program kind of like Facebook or Instagram, in 2016 her husband published a series of very racy, naked photos of the immature Katie Hill, in two forums. One was “wife sharing” and other is so obscene, we can not publish the name of that forum. All the while she is smiling.

Another member of congress is also being investigated for using his office to get sex. This is how the Washington Times noted the story, “Mr. San Nicholas and Ms. Hill are accused of breaking the rule against office romance that the House adopted as part of its response to the #MeToo movement, aiming to protect congressional staff from predatory bosses.”

In my first article on this matter I said that Katie Hill was a #MeToo Sexual Predator. Have you heard Speaker Pelosi saying this was wrong? Has Pelosi taken Hill off the Committees on which she serves? The Republican did that to Cong. Duncan Hunter—who is being criminal charged for the SAME actions that Katie Hill has done. Is it possible she will, like Hunter, face criminal charges? Why not?

Bottom line—the media is showing their double standard.

The Democrats are showing their double standard

The Department of Justice needs to act against a Democrat member of Congress as they do a Republican. I imagine of they do not, the Hunter defense team will charge the DOJ will sexist actions—prosecute a male but not a female.

Katie Hill believes is full equal rights for women—on the job, in education, in politics—and in the bedroom. Now she has to face the consequences of her actions. Think she is mature enough to run a taco stand? How about being a Member of Congress. She can have a good time—just not on our dime and not in violate of the laws and the rules.