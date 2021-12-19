By

This is one way to limit the damage to your car. Tell the crooks our possessions are here for the taking, just do no damage the car. “— Some car owners in the San Francisco Bay Area have been going to great lengths to avoid vehicle break-ins, even if that means risking it all. “I’m shocked,” said former San Francisco Police Department Deputy Chief Garret Tom. “There’s so much that can go wrong here.” We’ve heard of cars being left unlocked, windows rolled down, but now some people are leaving their trunks open too. It’s raising eyebrows as reports of car break-ins are on the rise in San Francisco and Oakland. A witness who saw it happen wrote on social media, “Imagine having to clean out your car and leaving it open in public, just so people won’t break your windows. Oakland we looking sad man.” The real question is why do these people enter crime zones, knowing they are be victims? Those that go to these lengths must have the IQ of an ice cube—these folks are dumb. If you KNW you are going to be robbed, don’t go. They deserve losing their possessions if they keep their trunks and windows open to make it easier for the criminal class.

IT’S BAD: Californians Leave Car Trunks Open to Deter Thieves From Breaking Windows

by Johnny Salvatore, Trending Politics, 12/16/21

This sort of thing is happening directly because of liberal policies. That point needs to be driven home by Republicans during the 2022 midterm elections.

When you actively move to “defund the police” it means there are less law enforcement officials available. It isn’t rocket science.

And now, everybody (especially Democrats) are paying the price.

From ABC7:

SAN FRANCISCO — Some car owners in the San Francisco Bay Area have been going to great lengths to avoid vehicle break-ins, even if that means risking it all.

“I’m shocked,” said former San Francisco Police Department Deputy Chief Garret Tom. “There’s so much that can go wrong here.”

We’ve heard of cars being left unlocked, windows rolled down, but now some people are leaving their trunks open too. It’s raising eyebrows as reports of car break-ins are on the rise in San Francisco and Oakland.

A witness who saw it happen wrote on social media, “Imagine having to clean out your car and leaving it open in public, just so people won’t break your windows. Oakland we looking sad man.”

Oakland’s Interim Deputy Police Chief Drennon Lindsey said, “It doesn’t really surprise me.” She then added that thieves are becoming more clever. Lindsey added, “Even if you think I’m just going to put my laptop in my trunk… if it’s on, they have technology to detect it in the car. Even if it’s hidden.”