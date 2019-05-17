By

The more you tax the people of the Bay Area, the fewer middle class live in the community. The higher the taxes, the more it exposes the real goal of the Left—ending the middle class and wanting either the very rich, the very poor and the illegal aliens. The homeless issue gets worse with every million dollar spent to “solve” the problem. The only winners here are government employees, consultants and “non-profits making proposals. The number are in and they are UGLY. “This year’s tally found 8,022 people sleeping outside or in shelters during the January count — up from 5,629 in 2017. The startling increase, which continues a four-year upward trend, comes as city leaders throughout the Bay Area struggle to keep their poorest residents housed in increasingly expensive markets, contend with sprawling tent encampments taking over city blocks and find space within their borders for the growing number of families whose only available home is a car or RV. Homeless in Santa Clara County went up 31%. Looks like Progressive policies do not work. When will they face reality? They shame of it is that the Left claims they want to help the poor and homeless—yet their polices make more of them. Sad. Sick.

‘It’s definitely not getting better:’ Homelessness up 43 percent in Alameda County

Latest data shows more than 8,000 people are homeless







By Marisa Kendall, East Bay Times, 5/17/19

The number of homeless residents in Alameda County has grown by 43 percent over the past two years, according to new data released Thursday — a dramatic increase that ratchets up the pressure on local officials to address the crisis.

This year’s tally found 8,022 people sleeping outside or in shelters during the January count — up from 5,629 in 2017. The startling increase, which continues a four-year upward trend, comes as city leaders throughout the Bay Area struggle to keep their poorest residents housed in increasingly expensive markets, contend with sprawling tent encampments taking over city blocks and find space within their borders for the growing number of families whose only available home is a car or RV.

“It’s not numbers — these are people,” said Doug Biggs, executive director of the Alameda Point Collaborative and a leadership board member of EveryOne Home, the organization that spearheaded the count. “These are mothers with kids. They’re brothers, they’re sisters, they’re parents, they’re grandparents that are living in conditions that nobody in this country should be allowed to live in.”

In Santa Clara County, the homeless population has gone up 31 percent, from 7,394 in 2017 to 9,706 this year. Contra Costa County will release its latest data Monday, and San Mateo County will release its data next month. San Francisco had not released its 2019 data as of Thursday afternoon.

Service providers in Alameda County help about 1,500 homeless people a year find housing — but that barely makes a dent, as 3,000 people lose their homes each year, EveryOne Home found. If nothing changes, the organization warns the county’s homeless population could continue to grow by 1,500 people per year.

To address the problem, Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan is considering asking county voters in November 2020 to approve a half-cent sales tax increase. The tax would raise about $150 million over a to-be-determined number of years, and the money would help pay the operating costs of running shelters and other programs, and would go toward rent subsidies for people at risk of eviction.

“Bottom line is there’s not enough funding,” Chan said.

Local leaders are trying new solutions to address the problem, but the recent numbers prove their efforts haven’t reversed its course. Oakland, for example, is temporarily housing some of its homeless population in converted garden sheds called Tuff Sheds. Mayor Libby Schaaf last year launched a $9 million homelessness prevention initiative dubbed Keep Oakland Housed, and in January the city said the program had kept nearly 500 families off the streets. Schaaf’s current proposed budget would invest $22 million in homelessness solutions and $55 million in affordable housing.

“The numbers verify what we see every day – unacceptable levels of human suffering on our sidewalks,” Schaaf wrote in an emailed statement. “We call on Alameda County to increase and better coordinate investments with their cities, particularly to prevent and rapidly re-house our unsheltered residents into permanently affordable housing.”

Homelessness activist Candice Elder, executive director of the community organizing group East Oakland Collective, has mixed feelings about her city’s efforts. The Tuff Sheds are inhumane, and a Band-Aid of a solution at best, she said. But she’s seen the Keep Oakland Housed program help people avoid evictions.

Still, the tent encampments continue to grow.

“It’s definitely not getting better,” Elder said.

Elder speculates there are more than 8,022 homeless residents in Alameda County, as it would be easy for volunteer counters to miss people. But she commended the organizers for relying more on homeless and formerly homeless guides, to help volunteers find people sleeping in out-of-the-way places. This year’s data appears more accurate than 2017’s, Elder said.

Biggs acknowledged an undercount is likely every year, but said his team supplements the count with additional data from interviews and statistical analysis that factors in undercounting.

This year’s count found 6,312 people living without shelter in Alameda County, and 1,710 residing in emergency shelters or transitional housing. The numbers come from the EveryOne Counts point-in-time census — part of a nation-wide, HUD-mandated effort to gather data on the country’s homeless population. Every two years, volunteers flood the streets and count by hand the number of homeless people they see on a given night, or several nights.

It would cost $330 million a year to provide housing to everyone who needs it in Alameda County — a big jump up from the $106 million the county spent addressing homelessness during the last fiscal year, according to EveryOne Home.

But it’s not all bad, Biggs said.

“The other important thing to recognize is over 1,000 people were housed last year — 1,500 people were housed last year,” he said. “That’s a huge number.”

Biggs blamed the homelessness crisis in part on the region’s soaring cost of housing, as evidenced by the growing number of first-time homeless residents who are now on the streets. Homes are selling in Alameda County for a median price of almost $802,000, and the median price for a rental unit is $3,100, according to Zillow.

Mental health problems and addiction issues also play a role, as services to treat those issues have dwindled, Biggs said.

The county needs to focus on preventing its residents from losing their homes, with services such as job training, mental health and substance abuse support, and eviction prevention, Biggs said.

He lauded Schaaf’s Keep Oakland Housed initiative as a step in the right direction.

“We just need to do more,” Biggs said. “What we’re doing is right.”