Congrats go to San Fran and Los Angeles. San Fran has the highest paid Mayor and LA is number two. These are the cities with the highest cost of living, housing and both running deficits. Will the L.A. city council now raise the salary of Garcetti—he has earned it. Eric has kept the deficit of the city down to $234 million, though over three next three years it will be one billion dollars. “San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee is the highest paid mayor in America, according to new data compiled by the American City Business Journals, pulling in $289,000 in salary annually. An American City Business Journals’ analysis of mayoral salaries in 60 major U.S. cities has highlighted a wide disparity in pay in public office, particularly for the men and women elected to run City Hall.” Once again California has the right to be proud—highest taxes, highest housing costs, the worst roads, collapsing pensions systems and spiking crime. As Johnnie Carson noted, “California is the State of quakes and flakes.” Be proud.

It’s official: Ed Lee is America’s highest-paid big city mayor

Riley McDermid, San Francisco Business Times, 1/13/17



San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee is the highest paid mayor in America, according to new data compiled by the American City Business Journals, pulling in $289,000 in salary annually.

An American City Business Journals’ analysis of mayoral salaries in 60 major U.S. cities has highlighted a wide disparity in pay in public office, particularly for the men and women elected to run City Hall.

Mayor Lee fields questions in the San Francisco Business Times newsroom in October 2015.

ACBJ’s research included 41 mayors whose budgeted salaries top the $100,000 threshold, including seven who are slated to earn more than $200,000 per year. It also included eight big-city mayors whose annual budgeted salaries fall below $40,000 per year.

