By

NPR is an affiliate of the Democrat National Committee. For years it has been an opponent of the Second Amend, babies living and a supporter of Palestinian terrorism. Hillary could do no wrong and Trump could do no right per NPR. ““As House Republicans overcome their differences and take power in the chamber there is an issue that they should take up immediately: defunding National Public Radio. We all know that the taxpayer-funded, so-called news outlet leans farther left than a NASCAR racetrack, but this week they ran a slanderous and frankly disgusting essay by the author of the controversial graphic novel for kids, “Gender Queer,” that should absolutely end their funding,” he asserted in his opinion piece. “The essay, written by Maia Kobabe, is a woe-is-me tale about her book being taken off the shelves of many school libraries, mixed with self-congratulation for her supposed courage,” Marcus added. He pointed out that what goes unmentioned are the nothing short of pornographic drawings contained in the book that is being presented to children. NPR is supporting and promoting pedophilia in the schools. This is another expenditure that can be stopped. Only the perverts and haters will miss it—let them fund it, not the taxpayers.

It’s time to defund taxpayer-funded NPR over porn for kids

Terresa Monroe-Hamilton, BPR, 1/9/23

Columnist David Marcus wrote an opinion piece for Fox News that was published on Monday calling for the defunding of NPR after it ran a disgusting and disturbing essay by author Maia Kobabe defending the “Gender Queer” graphic novel for children which displays graphic drawings of sex acts.

“As House Republicans overcome their differences and take power in the chamber there is an issue that they should take up immediately: defunding National Public Radio. We all know that the taxpayer-funded, so-called news outlet leans farther left than a NASCAR racetrack, but this week they ran a slanderous and frankly disgusting essay by the author of the controversial graphic novel for kids, “Gender Queer,” that should absolutely end their funding,” he asserted in his opinion piece.

“The essay, written by Maia Kobabe, is a woe-is-me tale about her book being taken off the shelves of many school libraries, mixed with self-congratulation for her supposed courage,” Marcus added.

Ads by

He pointed out that what goes unmentioned are the nothing short of pornographic drawings contained in the book that is being presented to children.

“What’s not mentioned? Either in the essay itself or its brief introduction? That would be why the book has been deemed unsuitable for kids. The answer is the multiple extremely graphic drawings of sex acts, including oral sex, that it contains which are never even mentioned,” the conservative columnist noted.

“For any editor to publish this incredibly misleading sack of lies is outrageous. The essay says that ‘A video of a parent railing against Gender Queer in a school board meeting in Fairfax, Virginia went viral and sparked an immediate series of copy-cat challenges elsewhere,’” Marcus recounted.

The Fox News columnist is referring to Stacy Langton, a Virginia mother who spoke up at a school board meeting, objecting to pornographic books being placed in school libraries. She railed against “Gender Queer” being placed on shelves as being totally inappropriate for students and linked it to pedophilia.

(Video Credit: Yissilmissil Productions)

Rather than truthfully mentioning the drawings and the lurid content of “Gender Queer,” the author vilified Langton for speaking up against the book.

“The obvious and dastardly implication left by omitting the sex drawings here is that this parent and others are simply anti-LGB&T bigots as opposed to adults legitimately concerned about what amounts to pornography being given to children,” Marcus contended.

“Let me say this in no uncertain terms. If an adult showed this book to my 12-year-old without my knowledge, I’d have an enormous problem with that. To say nothing of his mother,” he admonished.

It’s obvious he is disgusted by the author. Marcus openly derides Kobabe comparing the book to classic literature as well.

“What is so telling in this absurd screed in which Kobabe compares her own book to ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ and ‘Of Mice and Men,’ is that she makes no defense for showing these images to young kids, none whatsoever,” he commented.

“It’s been a while since I read Harper Lee or John Steinbeck, but I don’t remember any pictures of Scout giving a blowjob or George showing Lenny how to do a reach around,” Marcus bluntly and graphically stated.

He then railed against NPR claiming that not giving sexually explicit material to children in schools is akin to homophobia, transphobia, or being anti-LGB&T and that it could be part and parcel of an even darker agenda.

“If Kobabe or some privately owned outlets want to promote porn for kids that’s their own perverted business, but for taxpayers to fund an NPR that is actively obfuscating the truth of this story is beyond the pale and must stop,” Marcus wrote, advocating stridently for defunding NPR.

“It has long been clear that NPR is a pointless and redundant federally funded version of already extant private left-wing media outlets. That was bad enough, that was reason enough to end it. But now, it is literally a threat to our children and must be defunded as soon as possible,” he demanded.

Marcus noted that any bill attempting to defund NPR is unlikely to get through a Democrat-controlled Senate, but it would send a strong message against NPR’s evident approval of smut being pushed on students.

“Parents are furious and they should be. It is not the job of the state to teach our young children the proper way to suck a penis, frankly, I can’t believe that this sentence has to be written. It also certainly not the job of taxpayers to fund propaganda in furtherance of this behavior,” he railed.

“There is no possible excuse for NPR running this dangerous and disingenuous essay, even if they retracted it tomorrow it would still be necessary to strip their federal dollars and send them begging to their listeners to fund their dangerous enterprise,” Marcus concluded. “The American people have had enough. No more tax dollars to promote porn for kids. Period.”

Republished with permission from American Wire News Service