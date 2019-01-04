By

There is nowhere in California you can live on the cheap—except at your parents’ home. San Diego is feeling the effects of high taxes, bad regulations, traffic problems and more. “In 2017, 57 percent of the county’s renters were considered burdened by their housing costs, meaning they spent 30 percent or more of their income on rent and utilities. The figures come from data recently released by the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. The high cost of housing especially affects low- and middle-income families, who have less money to spend on food and other necessities. The problem is even worse for the 28 percent of renters in the county who spent more than half their income on rent and utilities in 2017. People with higher rent burdens are more likely to skip doctor appointments and avoid paying for medications, and they are less likely to save money. Watch as these folks move from San Diego, with high prices a couple hundred miles to Arizona, with lower prices, lower taxes and a responsible government. California in the next couple of years looks like it will meet the goals of Jerry Brown, depopulate the poor and middle class, leaving the illegal aliens and the very rich.

It’s tough to be a renter in San Diego County. More than half are burdened by housing costs.

by Jill Castellano , inewsource, 1/3/19

San Diego County is one of the least affordable places to live in America, and renters know it.

When housing costs are high, people have less money to spend on other necessities such as food and medical care, which hurts their quality of life.

In 2017, 57 percent of the county’s renters were considered burdened by their housing costs, meaning they spent 30 percent or more of their income on rent and utilities. The figures come from data recently released by the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

The high cost of housing especially affects low- and middle-income families, who have less money to spend on food and other necessities.

The problem is even worse for the 28 percent of renters in the county who spent more than half their income on rent and utilities in 2017. People with higher rent burdens are more likely to skip doctor appointments and avoid paying for medications, and they are less likely to save money.

Use regions/landmarks to skip ahead to chart

Share Of Income Spent On Rent In San Diego County In 2017. More than one-fourth of San Diego County renters spent 50 percent or more of their income on rent and utilities. See what percent of income people spent on their rent and utilities in 2017, according to the Census Bureau American Community Survey.

Percent Of Income Percent Of Renters

Share Of Income Spent On Rent In San Diego County In 2017More than one-fourth of San Diego County renters spent 50 percent or more of their income on rent and utilities.See what percent of income people spent on their rent and utilities in 2017, according to the Census BureauAmerican Community Survey.2.17%5.73%10.57%12.23%12.09%10.61%7.47%10.81%28.32%9.9% orless10% -14.9%15% -19.9%20% -24.9%25% -29.9%30% -34.9%35% -39.9%40% -49.9%50% ormore0%10%20%30%Graphic By Jill Castellano | inewsource.org

“Often times home ownership is really the vehicle for wealth creation,” said Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic , a housing data company. “So for families who are rent burdened, that means it’s just going to be that much harder for them to save money to eventually buy a house and build wealth.”

San Diego County’s homeowners have fared better since the 2007 recession than its renters. In the early 2000s, housing costs skyrocketed and it was easy for people to take out loans, even if they couldn’t pay them back.

“People didn’t care what their home payments were. … They would buy any house at any price because if they didn’t, that house will become more expensive,” said Mark Goldman, a real estate lecturer at San Diego State University.

In 2005, 50 percent of the county’s homeowners with mortgages were classified as “burdened” by their housing costs, according to Census data. That changed when the recession came.

The Federal Reserve lowered interest rates and home buyers had to prove they had enough income to repay their loans. Housing prices and mortgage rates tumbled. The cost of a 30-year mortgage reached an all-time low in 2012.

Homeowners could refinance their mortgages to these lower rates, cutting the amount they needed to spend on housing each month. By 2017, the number of San Diego County homeowners burdened by their housing costs dropped to 38 percent.

Use regions/landmarks to skip ahead to chart and navigate between data series

Housing Cost Burdens For Renters And Homeowners. People are considered burdened by their housing costs if they spend 30 percent or more of their income on rent. See what percent of renters and homeowners with mortgages are burdened by housing costs in San Diego County from 2005 to 2017, according to data from the Census Bureau American Community Survey.

Long description.

No description available.

Structure.

Line chart with 2 lines.

The chart has 1 X axis displaying values.

The chart has 1 Y axis displaying Percent of people burdened by housing costs.

View as data table.

Chart graphic.

Percent of people burdened byhousing costsHousing Cost Burdens For Renters And HomeownersPeople are considered burdened by their housing costs if they spend 30 percent or more of their income on rent.See what percent of renters and homeowners with mortgages are burdened by housing costs in San Diego Countyfrom 2005 to 2017, according to data from the Census Bureau American Community Survey.Renters

Homeowners with mortgages20062008201020122014201635%40%45%50%55%60%Graphic by Jill Castellano | inewsource

And as homes became cheaper, more people bought them and turned them into rentals.

“During the housing bust years, we just saw a surge in the number of renter households that drove rental demand across the country, that pushed up rent and pushed downward rent affordability,” said Aaron Terrazas, senior economist at Zillow .

Rent burden is as much of a problem now as it was during the peak of the recession. The number of renters is on the rise, and the cost of renting continues to climb. The median gross rent in San Diego County in 2017 was $1,598.

Economists point to the housing shortage as the leading cause of high rents in the county and across California. The not-so-easy solution is to build more housing.

Incoming California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants developers to build half a million homes every year for the next seven years, more than six times what’s being built now.

Use regions/landmarks to skip ahead to chart

Share Of Income Spent On Housing Costs For San Diego County Homeowners. See the share of income that homeowners with mortgages in San Diego County spent on their monthly housing costs in 2017, according to the Census Bureau American Community Survey.

Long description.

No description available.

Structure.

Bar chart with 9 bars.

The chart has 1 X axis displaying Share Of Income.

The chart has 1 Y axis displaying Percent Of Homeowners With Mortgages.

View as data table.

Chart graphic.

Share Of IncomePercent Of Homeowners With Mortgages

Share Of Income Spent On Housing Costs For San Diego County HomeownersSee the share of income that homeowners with mortgages in San Diego County spent on their monthly housingcosts in 2017, according to the Census Bureau American Community Survey.5.2410.216.7716.7813.069.246.067.6714.979.9% orless10% -14.9%15% -19.9%20% -24.9%25% -29.9%30% -34.9%35% -39.9%40% -49.9%50% ormore0%5%10%15%20%Graphic By Jill Castellano | inewsource.org

But San Diego County has been resistant to adding more housing. The county produced 4 percent fewer new housing units in 2017 than it did in 2016.

A central piece of San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s affordable housing plan was put on hold after labor unions and affordable housing advocates spoke out against it. The plan would have encouraged developers to build homes for middle-income families but included families of four with incomes as high as $120,000.

In November, Faulconer proposed a plan to let developers build new homes without parking spaces if they are within one-half mile of a traffic stop.

“I think that the people who were concerned about the cost of housing should be showing up at planning meetings and zoning meetings, and speaking out to encourage higher density and faster approvals to get housing units online,” Goldman from SDSU said.