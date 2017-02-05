Jack Cox: Time for Governor Brown and the Media to End and Expose Revolution

By

Do you remember in 2009-11 the dozens of riots created by the Tea parties—bombing and torching of cars, closing down free speech, closing airports. Don’t remember them? They did not happen. Yet the mainstream media is trying to call the fascist riots on campuses and in communities as similar to the actions of the Tea party. Under Obama, and with his support, the Middle East suffered from “Arab Spring”. The results were many counties in the region turned from free government to dictatorships—and Obama approved of this fascist take over.

Now we are suffering from the American version of Arab Spring, I call it the “Democrat Spring”. They see their loss of totalitarian, job and family killing policies by President Trump. Unlike Establishment Republicans, Trump can not be bullied—and that scares the media—every Fake News items gets exposed. The riots at UC Berkeley were part of the national effort to cause as Hollywood celebrities, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and others have suggested, chaos, anarchy and a coup.

The good news is the MILO will not be bullied! He announced yesterday he was going to go back to Cal Berkeley and give the speech the fascists stopped. As for me, this reminds me of the riots during the Viet Nam War on campuses and in the community. What was the result? In 1972 Richard Nixon won a 49 State landslide. Thanks to Baghdad Bob San Fran, Warren and Soros, Trump is being given the issues to win 49 States in 2020—thanks!

Time for Governor Brown and the Media to End and Expose Revolution

By Jack Cox, President, The Communications Institute, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 2/6/17

In 1966, the Vietnam War was a huge issue raging across the nation continuing into 1973. More than 55,000 Americans including many friends gave their lives in that war. Emotions were frayed and the debate those days was over whether the nation should leave the war, continue fighting it without a clear vision for victory, or fight the war with the goal of winning it. Former Presidential Candidate Barry Goldwater wrote a book then entitled “Why Not Victory?” Goldwater contended that if we do not have a strategy for winning a war with over whelming might, we should never consider it.

In those days, the University of California Berkeley Campus was full of demonstrations with the Free Speech Movement to far left/Communist oriented groups like Slate promoting and justifying Communism.

It was in this environment that my friend Tom Huston and I spoke on the steps of Sproul Hall at UC Berkeley in 1966 in favor of winning the Vietnam War with Goldwater’s strategy of victory. This was hardly a popular cause. Tom was chair of Young Americans for Freedom and I was the YAF Western Chairman then. Our speeches went off fine and the students were respectful even though some violently disagreed with us. Our speeches were given steps away from where the violence took place Wednesday night.

Jumping ahead half a century times have really changed. The lives and well being of the public and student were physically attacked by revolutionary opponents. It now appears those that helped lead the effort was a group called Refuse Fascism. The group declares on their Facebook page: “Join in anti-Trump protests and events around the country & bring the message NO! This regime is illegitimate because it’s fascist and must be driven from power!”

The organization has a board far left scholars such as Cornel West and avowed leaders of the Revolutionary Communism Party. Today various celebrities have joined as advocates for the group including actors such as Ed Asner and Debra Messing and director John Landis. They were cosigners on an ad in the New York Times today promoting the group’s extreme causes.

Refuse Fascism’s website lists Andy Zee, the spokesperson for the Revolutionary Communist Party USA as a board member. Zee clearly articulates the group’s goal “at the first attempts of those on the bottom of society to form new societies to overcome all forms of oppression—the Russian and Chinese communist revolutions of the 20th century—digging into their great accomplishments as well as their errors and shortcomings to understand why they were defeated by imperialism decades ago and how we can do better in the future.”

The group’s website also lists Carl Dix, the leader of the Revolutionary Communist Party USA as a board member. The website describes Dix’s aspirations declaring that the movement “puts forward the interests and aspirations of the world’s oppressed and proletarian people. He believes that only all-the-way communist revolution can end the oppression suffered by billions of people across this planet.” The website continues “Carl Dix believes in world revolution. He is a staunch supporter of the Maoist people’s wars in Peru, Nepal and the Philippines. He has actively opposed U.S. imperialism starting with his resistance inside the U.S. military during the Vietnam war — from his work with the African Liberation Support Committee of the 1970s, to his current opposition to U.S. threats around the world.”



What is shocking about this is that even UC professors, whose salaries are paid by taxpayers and student fees, are leaders in this extremist revolutionary group. One is Dr. Robin D. G. Kelley, the Gary B. Nash Professor of American History at UCLA who was awarded the Angela Davis Award for Public Service. Davis was a prominent leader of the Communist Party USA. One of Kelley’s main causes is to oppose Israel. He declares “I’m very proud to be part of this movement, and very proud to have made the connections I’ve made with a group of Palestinian scholars and intellectuals who I think are just some of the greatest minds on the globe right now.”

The UCLA Department of History received $10 million from the UK based The Arcadia Foundation which declares that it “promotes democracy and curbs corruption in governments all over the world…. providing “the platform, the tools and the training for political activism and encourage dialogue and transparency between government and their citizenry.”

Another UC Professor involved with this avowed Communist group is Milton Saier, PhD, professor of molecular biology, University of California San Diego.

The American news media have totally missed this story. The Revolutionary Communism Party is using social media to organize extremists and it is tragic that respected universities would allow such extremists on their faculty. It is one thing to advocate for a point of view, it is another to support violence and a revolution.

A revolution is defined as “a fundamental change in political power or organizational structures that takes place in a relatively short period of time when the population rises up in revolt against the current authorities.” This organization’s goal is to support a revolution!



We cannot put up with organizations who use violence to achieve their political goals. That being said leaders must not take steps to silence the voices of opposition. Our nation is about true free speech which the First Amendment of the Constitution protects. There were Communists active in the days of the Cold War who were conspiring for the over throw of the United States government and many were appropriately prosecuted. However, there were those sympathetic to Communism who were black listed simply because of their point of view. That is not appropriate either.

Governor Brown and President Donald Trump need to immediately launch investigations of these revolutionary groups and take action to end this behavior. The overzealous California legislature should pass a new law that removes any professor engaged in supporting the use of violence to achieve political goals on the left or the right. The American press needs to unmask “domestic terrorists” and expose them for who they are, revolutionaries.

There is no reason why we cannot protect free speech for everyone while prosecuting those who revert to violence to over throw our government. Our college campuses and streets must not become war zones! I believe if Mario Savio, leader of the Free Speech Movement, would support this view and respect the law. We need to do just that today.

***Jack Cox was Chief of Staff to US Congressman Barry Goldwater, Jr. and is a former San Francisco Bay area journalist who covered politics and government. Served in intelligence of the Washington D.C. Army National Guard during the 1970’s anti-war demonstrations in Washington DC and was on duty during the UC Berkeley Peoples Park demonstrations with the Guard.