Ted Lieu is a self-proclaimed Catholic—who opposes the basic tenets of the Faith. Now he has decided he is more important that his Priest or the Bishops. Though a Member of Congress, he wants to set policy for the Catholic Church. “Democratic California Rep. Ted Lieu publicly challenged Catholic bishops Friday to deny him Communion for supporting contraception, abortion, same sex marriage and more. Lieu responded to news that the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) overwhelmingly approved a measure Friday to draft a statement discussing whether high profile pro-abortion politicians, like President Joe Biden, may be denied Communion. (RELATED: ‘Devout’ Or ‘Extreme’: Media Treats Catholicism In Vastly Different Ways Depending On Politics) “Dear USCCB,” Lieu tweeted. “I’m Catholic and I support: -Contraception -A woman’s right to choose -Treatments for infertility -The right for people to get a divorce -The right of same sex marriage.” “Next time I go to Church, I dare you to deny me Communion,” the congressman said. Since he does not believe in the tents of the Catholic Church, why is he harassing them and demand they change their beliefs? He could attend lots of other Denominations, some of which support the killing of babies. It is time for the Catholic Church to stand for something and have members that believe in something. Lieu has every right to claim to be a Catholic. And the Catholic leaders have every right to tell him either support our tenets or find a church that will—stop be divisive and harassing us.

Jackasses step forward: Rep. Ted Lieu and pals ‘dare’ Catholic bishops to deny them communion

By Monica Showalter, American Thinker, 6/19/21

The Catholic bishops haven’t even finished up or gotten their document out to the flock of Church faithful over the issue of whether pro-abortion politicians who claim to be Catholic can take holy communion at mass, and out come the jackasses from Congress, “daring” the bishops to deny them that.

According to the Daily Caller:

He’s daring them? Like, they wouldn’t have the nerve to deny such a virtuous, noble, sinless, almighty paragon politician such as him the “right” to take communion as he sees fit? As if Jesus Himself gave the bishops no authority over how the Church is to run itself and the Church itself merely has become a matter of spoils to be doled out to those who say they have a claim on them? The bishops are supposed to be scared now? More about this later.

This one’s one for the history books. Henry VIII and the Church’s refusal to accept the randy English king’s idea of what it was to be a Catholic as he dictated the kind of Catholic he wanted to be kind of went like a balloon over their heads. God’s own apparent weighing in on the matter of heretics distorting his law doesn’t seem to make them think either. Get a load of this guy and … flush.

Lieu, in fact, based on his statements, seems to think he “owns” the Body of Christ, which is what Catholics believe communion is, as some sort of entitlement, something the bishops “owe” him. To Lieu, communion is what everything is, to a materialist at least, some sort of commodity, some consumer durable he’s entitled to, and he’s yelling that they aren’t giving it to him.

He wasn’t the only Democrat getting loud and ugly about their “right” to receive holy communion so that they can troll for votes from the photo ops that come of it, while actively working to undermine the actual work of the Church.

Other Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, signed a letter to the bishops telling them to not deny them communion, either, before telling the bishops how virtuous they were.

According to the Daily Wire:

Sixty Catholic Democrats from the House and Senate issued a “statement of principles” to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops on Friday, demanding that the Conference, when drafting its document on the Eucharist due out later this year, not prohibit Catholic politicians who openly support abortion from receiving Communion despite being in open defiance of Church teachings.

The shocking letter addresses what the sixty Democrats claim is “the weaponization of the Eucharist to Democratic lawmakers for their support of a woman’s safe and legal access to abortion,” suggesting that to deny Communion to legislators who openly support abortion is “contradictory” to the Church’s mission.

The hypocrisy in this letter is unusually thick. This batch of Democrats insists that the bishops not deny them communion even though they certainly work to deny communion to others, such as the unborn babies that they work to kill off in abortions. Communion for us virtue-signallers, see, communion for the helpless who can’t complain or lobby to them, no. Lovely picture that is.

The clowns even claim to be spokesmen for the Holy Spirit:

“To pursue a blanket denial of the Holy Eucharist to certain elected officials would indeed grieve the Holy Spirit and deny the evolution of that individual, a Christian person who is never perfect, but living in the struggle to get there…as such, we have a claim on the Church’s bearing as it does on ours.”

Grieve the Holy Spirit? Did they ask? Tell us how they got that information that seems to have eluded the bishops, who have dedicated their lives to Christ to the point of denying themselves marriage for it, and live actual lives of prayer, which is something we kind of doubt these Democrats quite match them on.

It’s just so gross. Yet there’s likely some kind of reason behind Lieu’s bizarre use of the word “dare,” which is supposed to make the bishops tremble in their boots:

The Church, unfortunately, takes a pile of money from the state, mostly to service illegal alien border surgers. Instead of directing the money to Central America, they’ve made a cottage industry out of it. Lieu’s string of threats described in the Daily Caller piece all revolve around legislative action, including defunding, that he can take against them. What’s more, Lieu hails from Los Angeles County, home of Archbishop José Horacio Gomez, who seems to be a good man, but is also very timid. Plus, he’s illegalled-up in succoring the human smuggling business, through “immigrant services” which certainly makes being an illegal alien in the states that much more attractive, and naturally, brings more “business” to the human smugglers. Maybe it’s time to let Lieu do his damndest. If the Church is taking the king’s penny, it inevitably has to do the king’s bidding. That may well be what Lieu is alluding to in his cowardly, mafia-like way. Democrats wouldn’t dream of politicizing spoils, now, would they?