Jailed Luggage Thief Sam Brinton Is Also a Member of the L.A. Dodgers’ Favorite Anti-Catholic Group

Now the anti-Catholic Dodgers will be welcoming the luggage criminal of the Biden Administration and praising him!

The Dodgers have become sickos. There is a movement to return Chavez Ravine to the people the dodgers stole it from—I fully support it. No anti-Catholic organization, whether the dodgers or the KKK, should be rewarded with the homes of Hispanic folks.

Joe Biden’s former nuclear waste czar, who in his off-hours liked to steal women’s luggage and then pose for selfies in their clothing, has another underreported entry on his curriculum vitae. Sam Brinton is also a member of the L.A. Dodgers’ favorite anti-Catholic political group, whose members dress up as drag nuns and mock Christ–and whose slogan is “go and sin some more.”

But Briton won’t be performing in the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’” Washington, D.C. coven much in the near future.

It seems Sam’s busy in jail.

Brinton, who dresses like a woman and whose lipstick technique appears to have been honed at clown college (as you can see in the bottom right of the photo above), is currently in “’pre-placement’ hold at the [Montgomery County] jail and should be housed with the ‘general population’ of the men’s jail sometime next week.”

His latest case pertains to the theft of a suitcase full of unique designs by an African designer at Reagan Airport in 2018.

There have been several other thefts.

Brinton’s jail home will be determined by whether he has “male or female genitalia, whether they [meaning Sam] present a management or security problem, and whether their [Sam’s] health and safety can be ensured,” according to the New York Post.

Brinton was arrested last week as a “fugitive from justice” according to the Daily Wire. Men with guns came and got him like he was a Republican or something.

So much is going on in this 35-year-old man’s life.

Before the Biden Administration named him to be a key contributor at the nuclear waste division at the Department of Energy, Brinton appeared on the show of a drag queen nun of the Boston branch of the Sisters and talked about his life and drag nun persona — Sister Ray Dee O’Active (get it?).

He enthused about meeting a table full of “sisters” at an event when he was an MIT student.

“I consider the sisters to be like gods and goddesses among the people,” he enthused to “Sister Lida Christ.” Brinton continued, “I still do believe this in a way … it was a beautiful sister moment of ‘no, you are worthy as you are.’ Oh, my God!”