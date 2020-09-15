By

Glad to see that the radical, BLM racist supporter, has come out against the shooting of Deputy Sheriffs. Yet, he proposed the cutting of $150 million from the LAPD budget, he approved the end of the gang task force, he approved the end of the human sexual trafficking task force. He supports no cash bail—arrest the criminal then put them back on the streets. He supports Guv Newsom releasing 33,000 people from prison since March. Does he think we do not see him PROMOTE more crime and more VICTIMS? “CNN anchor Jake Tapper described the attack as “apparently completely unprovoked and targeted,” then asked Garcetti about reports of protesters shouting “We hope they die!” outside the hospital. “What can you tell us about the deputies’ status and what goes through your mind when you hear about protesters blocking hospitals saying that we hope that deputy sheriffs die?” Tapper asked. WATCH: “There’s no place in civilized society for anybody to draw an arm and to shoot our law enforcement officers that put their lives on the line,” Garcetti responded. “And I won’t ever let a couple voices that not only are uncalled for, but it’s abhorrent to say something like that when we have two deputies in grave condition.” Will he take a knee in support of the victims? He is a General in the Civil War. He allowed the police to watch riots near Farmers Market back in May. Did nothing to stop the looting, burning and violence. Total liar/hypocrite.

Jake Tapper Asks Los Angeles Mayor About Deputies Shot And Protesters Shouting ‘We Hope They Die’

Scott Morefield, Daily Caller, 9/13/20

Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti reacted to the early Sunday morning ambush attack of two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies and reports of protesters wishing their deaths outside the hospital.

Video showed an unidentified assailant approaching, then firing into a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s vehicle before running away. Two deputies, a 24-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, are reportedly hospitalized and in critical condition.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper described the attack as “apparently completely unprovoked and targeted,” then asked Garcetti about reports of protesters shouting “We hope they die!” outside the hospital.

“What can you tell us about the deputies’ status and what goes through your mind when you hear about protesters blocking hospitals saying that we hope that deputy sheriffs die?” Tapper asked.

WATCH:

“There’s no place in civilized society for anybody to draw an arm and to shoot our law enforcement officers that put their lives on the line,” Garcetti responded. “And I won’t ever let a couple voices that not only are uncalled for, but it’s abhorrent to say something like that when we have two deputies in grave condition.”

“My offers and my thoughts are not just with those two deputies but with their families and everybody in the Los Angeles Sheriff’s office that’s hanging on,” he continued.

Garcetti called the conversation about policing “important,” but promised justice for the wounded officers.

“Americans are united about that, that this is a country in which that sort of behavior is unacceptable, abhorrent and we do pray that these folks will recover,” he concluded.