LeBron James openly hates white people. The NBA supports the racism of the BLM—yet white people and Asians continue to go to games and watch on TV as they are belittled by the NBA. Now we have Jalen Rose upset that on a team of 12 to represent us at the Olympics, there is one white person. Why does ESPN allow this racist on the air? Is this why the ratings for ESPN has tanked—not enough racists watching it?

Jalen Rose Says Kevin Love Is On The Olympic Team Because Of ‘Tokenism,’ Rips The Lack Of ‘Courage’ To Have An All-Black Team

David Hookstead, Daily Caller, 6/25/21

ESPN star Jalen Rose recently made some insane comments about NBA player Kevin Love.

Love is the only white player on the roster for the games in Tokyo, and the rest of the team is made up of black NBA stars. Well, that’s apparently a problem for the former NBA player and current ESPN star. Rose said the following when talking about the Cavaliers star making the Olympic roster, according to Fox News:

Kevin Love is on the team because of tokenism. Don’t be scared to make an all-black team representing the United States of America. I’m disappointed by that. Anybody that watched the league this year knows Kevin Love did not have a stellar season, was not the best player on his team and did not necessarily deserve to be on this squad…I’m disappointed in Team USA for not having the courage to send an all-black team to the Olympics.

You can listen to his full comments below.

These comments are straight insane, and there’s no other way to describe them. First and foremost, as pointed out by Outkick’s Bobby Burack, we sent an all-black team in 2016.

So, we damn sure don’t lack the courage to send only black players if they’re the best we can find to represent us on the national stage.

Secondly, and much more importantly, Rose’s comments are unhinged. Let’s do a little brain exercise here. Imagine the roles were reversed and a white ESPN pundit said an NFL team didn’t have the courage to have an all-white team and the lone black player was a result of “tokenism.”

He would be canceled before he finished speaking, he’d be fired and ESPN would go on a PR tour that would result in millions of dollars in consulting fees.

There is no scenario where the races could be reversed and people didn’t lose their jobs. That’s just a fact.