By

The Hollywood melt down may be complete. Jamie Leigh Curtis, famous for her sexy/non sex characters in the movies believes the Republican Party is going to hijack Post Office trucks, to steal the absentee ballots so they can not be counted. What is she smoking? Has her therapist signed off on allowing her to be outside an institution? President Trump is wrong. We do not need a fence along our U.S. Mexican borders.

Instead he needs a fence around Hollywood, to prevent the mental disease from spreading to legitimate society. There are so many mental cases—on the streets and in the movie studios, that like he stopped travel from China to protect us, he needs to do the same to Hollywood.

Does Activa eat your brain? Maybe that is what happened to Curtis. Bottom line, she is a sick person—needs help.

Jamie Lee Curtis warns of Trump fans stealing mail trucks to win 2020: ‘Let’s not let it happen!’

By Douglas Ernst – The Washington Times, 8/12/20

Celebrity activist Jamie Lee Curtis says she’s worried that President Trump’s supporters may steal the 2020 election by making off with United States Postal Service trucks.

The “Halloween” star left Twitter users confused on Tuesday after peddling a conspiracy theory of enormous size and scope.

“I swear, in broad daylight, the driver of the red truck had a red cap on with white letters,” she tweeted nearly 560,000 fans while attaching an image of a damaged USPS vehicle. “Conspiracy? Outright attempt at stealing the election by denying the access of the @USPS ? Let’s not let it happen! @JoeBiden.”

Ms. Curtis, an ardent supporter of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s campaign, faced immediate backlash.

Some responses include:

Nick Searcy: “These Democrats have lost their minds.”

Jason Rantz: “Jamie Lee Curtis is absolutely, ridiculously insane. Just completely and utterly insane.”

Cameron Gray: “Is this what eating too much @Activia does to one’s brain?”

Frank Hart: “One of the most revealing and disappointing things about Twitter is learning how many actors I once liked are completely insane.”

The actress’ comment came against a political backdrop in which Mr. Trump has threatened to sue over a hastily made vote-by-mail bill crafted during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Trump blasted the Nevada bill as an “illegal late-night coup” attempt by Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat.

The president, however, defended Florida’s vote-by-mail efforts because its system has been successfully tested.

“Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True,” Mr. Trump tweeted Aug. 4. “Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail!”

I swear, in broad daylight, the driver of the red truck had a red cap on with white letters. Conspiracy? Outright attempt at stealing the election by denying the access of the @USPS ? Let’s not let it happen! @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/gG765Caldm

— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 11, 2020