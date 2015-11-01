January 1, 2016—Obama to PAY Doctors to TELL Grandma to DIE

When Sarah Palin told us about the death panels being part of Obamacare, to hold down costs, I thought it was disgusting. But, it gets worse, Obama, starting January 1, 2016 is going to pay doctors and nurses to PUSH people into stopping medicine and procedures, and give up life. These so called professionals will be paid to KILL off their patients. In California murder for hire is a death penalty offense.
“They say what will happen is an attractive girl trained in these “advance planning” talks will come in with slick brochures showing pictures of people in horrific states and saying to a patient, “Do you want to live in this state and burden your family?,” when in fact the patient is being asked to sign-off on the cutting-off of treatment at a point unlikely to be anywhere near the state portrayed in the brochure picture.
And don’t think this is just about Medicare and Medicaid patients, It is the first step. The current government-controlled crony health insurance sector will also benefit from these patient talks.
Bottom line: When you are a drain on government coffers rather than a taxpayer, and the crony health insurance sector fears you will become expensive to keep alive, the government would rather see you dead.”.
Government and insurance companies have formed a cabal, to save money and assure more, earlier, death. Isn’t this illegal? As for me, should I hear of such a doctor, I would turn them into the police and made it known publicly that the doctor is being paid by government and insurance companies to kill. This is a doctor that should only be allowed to practice on the San Quentin Death Row.
Economic Policy Journal, 11/1/15
The federal government is about to pay doctors who speak with patients about the type of medical care they want when they are “near death.”
The rule announced on Friday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid service will reimburse, starting January 1, 2016, healthcare providers if they have conversations with Medicare patients about advance planning–also known as end-of-life discussions, reports WSJ.
Make no mistake about it, this is about cutting the cost for the government of patient care,
Notes WSJ:
It is a delicate issue, however, because end-of-life discussions also are likely to lower health-care spending—which could lead to claims the conversations are a way to limit treatment or care.
I have had discussions with senior executives of healthcare firms who tell me that this will be a means to cut off treatment for many who will be deemed unlikely to live, but of which a percentage (approx. 10%) would likely survive their illnesses.
It is another way that research into drugs to extend lives of people, who possibly can recover from severe illnesses, will be disincentivized, while treatment will stop on others that have a chance of recovering from a serious illness.
this should NOT be the decision of the government.. It is time we get government OUT or our lives… first they take your money and Now I guess they are going to take your life… doctors need to tell the government they will NOT do that to a patient…
the government is here and will help. everything will be free. keep your doctor. DO NOT LOOK BEHIND THE SCREEN. VOTE AS YOUR ELECTED REPRESENTATIVES DID—“WITHOUT READING”.
The time to have taken ACTION was by 1965 when immigration laws were thrown in the waste bin——when the murder of John Kennedy was shoved under the rug——–when the National Debt became utterly UN PAYABLE.
Jewish Law NEGATED ALL DEBT the Forty-Ninth Year (7X7)—they were smart we are fools.
This is appalling! No respect for life. It’s not our place to say when someone needs to die. That’s God’s choice. It’s the deranged thought process that a life is not worth anything if one is no longer “productive” in/for society.
One World Socialists do not have a belief in GOD. The Government from cradle to grave—–when it costs too much to keep You alive—grind You up and feed You to the animals MASHED UP GREEN.
This is the first step to “Soylent Green”.
The first step is the Genetically Modified Foods abundant in the U.S. and rejected by other Nations. WAKE UP!!
Well, we’ve taken Paul Krugman’s advice, and molded our health-care system to the British National Health Care model.
They way to save costs is to kill off the patients.
THREE MONKEY SYNDROME consumes demo-voters. Refusing to believe any negative argument against the narrative pushed by the “in control” media is at the root of disbelieving what is right in front of their eyes. This is “old news” never printed—or printed in section “D” (for dead) and seldom read.
As cost’s go up, all they have to do is hold out the medications to us old farts if we can’t pay then I guess you might as well cash in your chips!
