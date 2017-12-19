January 1, 2018: Background Checks to Buy Ammo in California!

By

The State of California is going to make a lot of our citizens break the law—at the same time, will make shop owners in Arizona and Nevada richer. After January 1, want to buy ammo for your gun or rifle, you will have to pass a background check. So take a vacation to Phoenix, Vegas or Reno, buy your ammo and take it home. The Commerce clause of the Constitution allows you to buy items in one State and take them to another. Plus, who is going to report the interstate sale of ammo? This is another anti-gun feel good effort by Democrats to pretend the MS-12, thugs, illegal aliens and gangsters will not get ammo for their illegal guns. “With less than two weeks before the new year and new ammunition and gun laws on the horizon, ammunition retailers are experiencing an increase in business. “People are stockpiling ammo due to upcoming laws,” said Sean McFarlan, owner of Exeter Shooting Sports. “Ammo sales are definitely up in the last two months with people buying larger quantities per visit.” Under Proposition 63, all ammunition must be purchased through a face-to-face sale with a licensed vendor in the state. The proposition will eventually require people wanting to purchase ammo to pass a background check. Lawmakers have said background checks will be required by July 2019. “ Maybe if L.A., San Fran and the rest of the sanctuary cities took care of the illegal alien crime problem, we would all be safer—that is the real issue. The State is protecting illegal aliens, while honest citizens need to spend time and money to protect themselves. Sick.

Ammo sales increase in Tulare County, statewide

Sheyanne N Romero, Visalia Times-Delta, 12/19/17

In anticipation of new laws, gun owners are stuffing their stockings with ammunition this holiday season.

With less than two weeks before the new year and new ammunition and gun laws on the horizon, ammunition retailers are experiencing an increase in business.

“People are stockpiling ammo due to upcoming laws,” said Sean McFarlan, owner of Exeter Shooting Sports. “Ammo sales are definitely up in the last two months with people buying larger quantities per visit.”

Under Proposition 63, all ammunition must be purchased through a face-to-face sale with a licensed vendor in the state. The proposition will eventually require people wanting to purchase ammo to pass a background check. Lawmakers have said background checks will be required by July 2019.

“The state has given very little information as to how sales will be handled come July 1, 2019,” McFarlan said.

It’s still unclear how and when these laws will hit retailers. However, gun owners are not waiting for the state to pass down the new rules. Instead, they are purchasing in bulk from online vendors and stores.

McFarlan said customers are not purchasing any type of ammo in particular. Just all they can get their hands on.

“My guess is things will taper off after the new year,” he said. “I expect a mad dash like never before next year around late spring, early summer.”

Staff at Tulare’s Morris Levin and Sons have also noted an increase in sales.

Local gun dealer, Scott James, said the increase is not necessarily a direct result of new gun laws.

“Ammo sales go up and down all the time,” he said.

He said the biggest change created by Prop. 63 is the end of ammo sales online. Starting Jan. 1, ammo can still be purchased online but ammo cannot be shipped to an unlicensed vendor.

“When the new law comes into effect, you’re going to have to go to a gun shop to buy ammo,” he said. “You’re no longer going to be able to have ammunition delivered to your doorstep.”

Gun dealers will benefit from the law and in the long run ammunition will be kept out of the hands of the wrong people, James said.

Online businesses have reported record numbers as an impact of Proposition 63. California makes up twice as many overall sales as it did last year, said Eric Schepps, online retailer with AmmoMan.

“It’s really the usual suspects that are seeing the biggest bump when it comes to increased volume. It’s 9mm handgun ammo and .233/5.56 ammo on rifle side of things,” Schepps said.