January 1,2021: No Police Protection for Los Angeles Community Colleges

If you want to steal computers, desks, pencils, wait till January 1, 2021. At that time there will be NO law enforcement on campus or contracted to secure or protect the campuses or the students. You can bet that since the Rose Parade is gone, gangsters will instead use it as a work day, free from law enforcement interfering with their thefts. Isn’t great to be in a County where gangsters are protected and victims are locked up by order of the Governor. “You read that right—for several months these campuses will be a looters paradise! Did you really think they were not going to defund every cop and Sheriff they could? Watch as the few students on campus will become supporters of the Second Amendment—or drop out for their own safety.

Sheriff’s Dept. Will No Longer Serve L.A.’s Community Colleges

California County News, 11/16/20

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies will no longer provide law enforcement services to the nine campuses in the Los Angeles Community College District. On Jan. 1, all personnel will be reassigned to department vacancies. LASD and school officials have been unable to reach an agreement for services for next year.

“We have spent about five months in discussions and negotiations with LASD representatives to address the needs of the District and its colleges, but ultimately we were unable to reach mutually agreeable terms for either a short (six-month) or longer-term contract, in light of the current COVID-19 environment,” LACCD Chancellor Francisco C. Rodriguez said. “Over the next few months, we will engage in an assessment of campus safety at LACCD and use that assessment as the basis for a Request for Proposals (RFP) for campus safety services.”

LASD has provided services to the district for 19 years. About 150 members have been assigned to its nine schools: Los Angeles Mission College, Pierce College, Los Angeles Valley College, Los Angeles City College, East Los Angeles College, Los Angeles Trade Technical College, West Los Angeles College, Los Angeles Southwest College, and Los Angeles Harbor College.

The current contract expires Dec. 31.