Jeff Bezos: Anti-Government Minimum Wage/Pro-Technology Instead

Jeff Bezos runs the Washington Post as a hate Donald Trump rag. It lies, makes up stories and promotes hate. But, the guy that editorializes against the Trump tax relief plan, keeps the money he saves in taxes and uses the profits from Amazon to buy other companies. Now we find out that one of them, Whole Foods, can not afford the $15 minimum wage which the Post promotes—instead has to slash hours for workers from 30 hours a week to 20. That means government has killed 33% of the workers pay by “raising” it. “Employees report a “30% reduction in hours per week for part-timers and about a 10% reduction for full-timers,” with one Illinois-based employee specifically saying that after the raise, his “hours went from 30 to 20 a week.” He explained that “once the $15 minimum wage was enacted, part-time employee hours at their store were cut from an average of 30 to 21 hours a week, and full-time employees saw average hours reduced from 37.5 hours to 34.5 hours.” As laid off and fired workers in Seattle have shown, if you want to harm the poor and the young, raise the minimum wage. The good news is that these firms—like Amazon are going without employees. Amazon, the owner of Whole Foods is opening up hundreds of cashless stores—with almost no workers, but lots of technology. Government kills jobs.

Whole Foods Adopts $15 Minimum Wage — Immediately Slashes Hours

Nate Church, Breitbart, 3/7/19

Amazon finally caved to pressure for a company-wide $15 minimum wage in November. At Whole Foods, the difference looks to be made up in cuts to scheduled hours.

According to reports by the Guardian, employees — who remained anonymous in fear of retaliation — have experienced “significant” decreases to their scheduled hours. In many cases, this negates or even supersedes the increased hourly rate.

Employees report a “30% reduction in hours per week for part-timers and about a 10% reduction for full-timers,” with one Illinois-based employee specifically saying that after the raise, his “hours went from 30 to 20 a week.”

He explained that “once the $15 minimum wage was enacted, part-time employee hours at their store were cut from an average of 30 to 21 hours a week, and full-time employees saw average hours reduced from 37.5 hours to 34.5 hours.”

He reportedly “provided schedules from 1 November to the end of January 2019,” demonstrating his claims and showing that the overall store budget thus remained about the same despite the wage increase.

The employee also said that workers were directed to complete tasks faster to stay in line with their new hours, and an internal e-mail from a member of management confirmed that the decision was a “direct result of guidance from our regional team.”