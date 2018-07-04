Jerry Brown 1975: HATE Viet Namese—2018—LOVE Illegal Aliens

By

How Times Have Changed: In 1975, CA Gov. Jerry Brown Told Republican President Not To Dump Refugees On California

Posted by Tim Brown, DC Clothesline, 7/4/18

If the hypocrisy of Socialists and Communists has not been clear to anyone reading this, let this sink in: California Governor Jerry Brown, who has defied federal immigration policy under President Donald Trump and bent over backwards to accommodate not only refugees but illegal aliens as well, once told a Republican president not to dump Vietnamese refugees on California because the state couldn’t even take care of its own people.

The specific item I’m talking about took place in 1975. Governor Brown was fighting to keep out thousands of Vietnamese refugees during his time in office from 1975 to 1983.

Newspapers picked up Brown’s comments to Newsweek where he said, “We can’t be looking 5,000 miles away and at the same time neglecting people who live here.”

According to The Washington Post, Larry Engelmann’s Tears Before the Rain: An Oral History of the Fall of South Vietnam, writes that Julia Vadala Taft, who led the interagency task force for refugee resettlement, remembered Brown’s opposition.

“The new governor of California, Jerry Brown, was very concerned about refugees settling in his state. Brown even attempted to prevent planes carrying refugees from landing at Travis Air Force Base near Sacramento. . . . The secretary of health and welfare, Mario Obledo, felt that this addition of a large minority group would be unwelcome in California. And he said that they already had a large population of Hispanics, Filipinos, blacks, and other minorities.”

“There is something a little strange about saying, ‘Let’s bring in 500,000 more people’ when we can’t take care of the 1 million [Californians] out of work,” he said while trying to block refugee flights to Travis Air Force Base near San Francisco.