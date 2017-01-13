Jerry Brown Braces California for a $1.6 Billion Deficit as the State Considers Legal Defense Fund for Illegal Aliens

By

The State of California has twelve million people living in poverty—more than the population of thirty five different States. We have the worst affordability of housing rate in the nation. Our government schools are disaster zones—LAUSD could only graduate 54% of its seniors, AFTER many dropped out—and then spent $15 million to raise that by 205, using phony “credits” to pad the graduation rate. Our roads are the worst in the nation. But Guv Brown has his priorities—he prefers to protect illegal aliens, which cost taxpayers in California $21 billion a year, for all services, AFTER the taxes they pay. “Both of those measures would commit state dollars to establish a legal defense fund for illegal aliens who might face deportation under the Trump administration – anywhere from about $10 million and $80 million according to the bills’ sponsors. That would be on top of the $10 million already allocated by the perpetually cash-strapped City and County of Los Angeles and similar funds likely to be set up by San Francisco, San Jose and other localities that pride themselves on placing the interests of illegal aliens ahead of the security and well-being of everyone else in their jurisdictions. The City of LA has a deficit of over $234 million—homelessness the worst in the nation—but the pathetic Mayor Eric Garcetti prefers to spend $10 million on defending criminals from foreign nations. Not surprisingly, the people of L.A. seem not to care—remember, the middle class has left—LAUSD for instance runs a segregated school system with only 9% white students. Watch as San Fran, the UC system abuse the taxpayers and students, spending money on attorneys for law breakers. This is why you should always vote NO on tax increases and bonds—government has enough money to abuse.

By Ira Mehlman, Immigration Reform, 1/11/17

California is a fiscal hole again. A deep fiscal hole, like $1.6 billion deep, warns Gov. Jerry Brown as introduced the state budget. That means more cuts in services, benefits, infrastructure repairs, education budgets, and general bad news for Californians.

But one group of California residents seems likely to be spared the pain of the state’s fiscal crisis: The ones who earned their special place in the hearts of California lawmakers by violating U.S. immigration laws. Even with a $1.6 billion deficit looming (and politicians often lowball bad budget numbers), two of the first bills likely to be taken up by the Legislature are Senate Bill 6 and Assembly Bill 3.

Both of those measures would commit state dollars to establish a legal defense fund for illegal aliens who might face deportation under the Trump administration – anywhere from about $10 million and $80 million according to the bills’ sponsors. That would be on top of the $10 million already allocated by the perpetually cash-strapped City and County of Los Angeles and similar funds likely to be set up by San Francisco, San Jose and other localities that pride themselves on placing the interests of illegal aliens ahead of the security and well-being of everyone else in their jurisdictions.

The $10 million to $80 the state is considering using to help illegal aliens flout the law is a pittance compared with the deficit Brown is forecasting but it says a lot about where the priorities of the state’s political leadership lie. Based on their response to Californians who have faced tragedy as a result of the state’s sanctuary policies it was hardly a mystery.