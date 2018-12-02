Jerry Brown: Greatest Polluter in California History?

By

It was Jerry Brown that decided to veto a bill to cut the brush and dead trees in our forests. It as his policy to allow for the suppression of forest fires instead of the prevention of the fires. It was under Jerry Brown that an agency took nine years to map the fire areas—and that after it was learned of the mismanagement and incompetence of his agency—he was forced to say something. Now we had a couple of fires in the State—the pollution from these fires equaled the carbon dioxide of a years worth of electricity. In other words—he did more damage to the environment and the air then all the electricity in the State, in a year! Browns’ legacy? Biggest polluter in the history of the State. “An analysis by the U.S. Geological Survey released Friday found that 68 million tons of carbon dioxide were emitted from this year’s blazes in the Golden State, the worst wildfire season in recorded state history. “This number equates to about 15 percent of all California emissions, and it is on par with the annual emissions produced by generating enough electricity to power the entire state for a year,” the Interior Department said in a press release.”

Disastrous California wildfires emitted as much carbon dioxide as a year’s worth of electricity

Federal data shows blazes released 68 million tons of greenhouse gases

By Valerie Richardson – The Washington Times, 11/30/18

The calamitous 2018 California wildfire season have already unleashed greenhouse gases equivalent to the amount generated by providing the state with electricity for an entire year, according to newly released federal data.

An analysis by the U.S. Geological Survey released Friday found that 68 million tons of carbon dioxide were emitted from this year’s blazes in the Golden State, the worst wildfire season in recorded state history.

“This number equates to about 15 percent of all California emissions, and it is on par with the annual emissions produced by generating enough electricity to power the entire state for a year,” the Interior Department said in a press release.

The late-season Camp and Woolsey fires that struck in November produced roughly 5.5 million tons of carbon dioxide.

“We know that wildfires can be deadly and cost billions of dollars, but this analysis from the U.S. Geological Survey also shows just how bad catastrophic fires are for the environment and for the public’s health,” said Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

He said the devastating greenhouse-gas emissions underscore the need for more aggressive forest management, including prescribed burns, thinning and logging. Such projects are routinely challenged by environmental groups, often resulting in delays or cancellations.