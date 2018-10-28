Jerry Brown Officially Joins Scare Tactics Organization

For years Jerry Brown has told us the world is going to pot (in California he literally took that to heart). The world is over populated, food wards will happen, small is beautiful even if small means more poverty (he is the Governor of the State with 12 million people in poverty—his answer? Raise taxes and add to the cost of living). This is a man that would try to find a criminal just to give him his wallet. Brown hates innocent people and has worked hard to empty our jails—while trying to take away our Second Amendment rights.

I know that today is a couple of days before Halloween—but to Jerry Brown there is no Fake News he could not use or make up to cause heartburn and scare little kids. Now he has joined the “Doomsday Clock” folks, that claim tomorrow, every tomorrow, is the last day of planet Earth.

While he is silent and approving of the hate conference at UCLA and Santa Cruz, he wants you to worry about the end of the planet—caused by his policies.

“California Gov. Jerry Brown has taken over management of a grim but iconic symbol of potential destruction: The “Doomsday Clock.”

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has announced that “California Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr.” has joined the nonprofit organization and will act as executive chairman.

The organization has maintained the Doomsday Clock since 1947 — a symbolic timepiece that suggests how close the world is to destruction from nuclear war, climate change, disruptive technologies and other threats.”

After 71 years of saying the world is ending tomorrow, why does anyone take this organization seriously?