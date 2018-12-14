By

Yet, Socialist Brown is being succeeded in office by the Socialist Glam Star, Gavin Newsom. Newsom comes from the San Fran Nan School of politics (they are actually related)—promise them anything but don't mention the cost in money or freedom.

Jerry Brown Says Dems Are Becoming Too Extreme — Ocasio-Cortez Proves Him Right

Investors Business Daily, 12/13/2018

Left-Wing Extremists: Things must be pretty bad in the Democratic Party if outgoing California Gov. Jerry Brown thinks the party is out of touch with mainstream America. But then again, look at what the party’s new socialist darling, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is now successfully pushing.

In a radio interview this week , Brown said that the Democratic Party has gone “further out than I think the majority of people want.” Brown was talking mostly about his own state’s Democrats, which now completely dominate the state government and might go off the deep end.

But the observation applies equally to Democrats outside the Golden State. As IBD has been observing for years , the Democratic Party has lost its mooring and has been drifting steadily to the extremist left.

Green New Deal

Now the far left is the “mainstream” in the Democratic Party. Even if their ideas are radical by every else’s measure.

Just look at how the party is quickly buckling under pressure from socialists like Ocasio-Cortez.

Before taking office, Ocasio-Cortez has convinced many Democratic colleagues to sign on to her economy-wrecking Green New Deal (GND) agenda. That resolution would establish a goal of having the country shift to 100% renewable energy in a decade. It would decarbonize all industries. And it promises to upgrade “every residential and industrial build for state-of-the-art energy efficiency.”

Ocasio-Cortez also threw in a jobs guarantee, socialized medicine and just about every other item on the left’s wish list. Oh, and the GND would also set up a new “public bank” to finance all this new government spending. There’s also be a new select committee in the House to figure out how to make all this a reality.

None of it is even remotely possible, and all of it would amount to basically a complete takeover of the economy by the federal government. That is, of course, the thinly veiled goal of environmentalists here and abroad, who see climate change as the excuse to establish socialist utopias (And no, this is not conspiracy mongering .)

Yet despite the incredibly radical nature of this proposal, it’s quickly gaining significant traction amount House Democrats. Three dozen House member have already signed on, as have several Senators.

This, mind you, comes after protests erupted across France over a relatively modest climate-change-driven hike in gasoline taxes. The Green New Deal might be an exciting development for insulated leftists, but it’s not going improve the Democratic Party’s appeal to the working-class voters they claim to represent.

Tax Hikes On Middle Class

Meanwhile, the incoming Democratic leadership gave in without a fight when liberals pushed to jettison a House rule that requires a three-fifths majority in the House to approve tax hikes. Pelosi and company tried to keep the rule in place. They said they’d be willing to kill the supermajority rules for tax hikes on the top 20% of Americans (remember when Democrats only targeted the top 1%), as well as tax hikes on corporations. No dice.

“Some liberal organizations and lawmakers said that did not go far enough,” according to the Washington Post. They said it would still “make it nearly impossible to enact progressive legislation such as Medicare-for-All or free universal college.”

Translation: Democrats have now made it clear that, if they have the chance, they will raise taxes on everyone to finance their socialistic agenda. The move did not go unnoticed by Republicans.

“It’s barely gotten any attention, but Nancy Pelosi just made it easier for House Dems to raise taxes on everyone,” Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel tweeted. “Not on the wealthy. Everyone. They’ve never been for the middle class — just more government.”

For our sake, we are happy to see these developments, and hope they continue. It will make it clear to everyone just how far out of the mainstream the party has become.