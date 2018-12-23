Jerry Brown SUES to Keep Criminals on Our Streets

By

This is as crazy as it gets. Crime is up in California due to ballot measures forcing criminals back onto the streets, making more innocent people victims of government policy. Now, Jerry Brown is suing to stop a ballot measure from appearing on the ballot that would put criminals in jail. “The governor filed suit Thursday to block a 2020 ballot initiative that would roll back some of his voter-approved criminal justice priorities. The proposal would increase penalties for various theft-related crimes, impose stricter release and probation policies for nonviolent offenders and allow broader DNA collection. The initiative, backed by Crime Victims United of California, has already qualified for the ballot via the 365,880-signature threshold required for statutory initiatives. But Brown argues that the proposal would change some policies that resulted from 2016’s Proposition 57, a constitutional amendment. As such, he says backers of the new initiative were required to pursue a constitutional amendment — and 585,407 signatures. Why does Brown want more crim9inals—is it because he will have a lifetime of armed bodyguards paid for by the taxpayers to protect him and his wife? He does not care that he has taken your Second amendment rights away from you—he just cares about himself. Feel safe in California? Then you must have a death wish.

BALLOT BATTLE: Brown may have less than three weeks left in office, but he’s still up for a fight.

Politico, 12/21/18

The governor filed suit Thursday to block a 2020 ballot initiative that would roll back some of his voter-approved criminal justice priorities. The proposal would increase penalties for various theft-related crimes, impose stricter release and probation policies for nonviolent offenders and allow broader DNA collection.

The initiative, backed by Crime Victims United of California, has already qualified for the ballot via the 365,880-signature threshold required for statutory initiatives. But Brown argues that the proposal would change some policies that resulted from 2016’s Proposition 57, a constitutional amendment. As such, he says backers of the new initiative were required to pursue a constitutional amendment — and 585,407 signatures.

The suit in Sacramento Superior Court says initiative backers “would undo Proposition 57 through a mere statutory initiative. This they cannot do.”

Some of the penalties for theft-related crimes would change Proposition 47, a statutory initiative. But Brown argues the parole components would change regulations that resulted from Proposition 57.

“The governor knows the voters will pass the Keep California Safe Act, which is why he’s trying to disenfranchise the nearly 600,000 voters who signed petitions to reform the dangerous laws he passed,” said initiative spokesman Jeff Flint in a statement, referring to the 567,452 signatures submitted, not the validated number of 430,617. “The measure does not amend the Constitution and we believe there’s no chance he’ll succeed in this desperate and frivolous lawsuit.”

Worth noting: Brown has $15 million in his campaign account and told The Bee this week he plans to use it to protect his efforts to change the criminal justice system. So if the initiative survives, Brown has money to spend.

If courts block the initiative, proponents would face the prospect of having to qualify under higher thresholds of 585,407 signatures for a statutory proposal and 997,139 for a constitutional amendment, as POLITICO has noted. The bar is higher thanks to huge turnout in the November gubernatorial election.