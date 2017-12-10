Jerry Brown Supports the Killing of Millions of Babies—But Condemns Trump for Supporting Real Science

By

For years Jerry Brown has been a proponent of the killing of babies before birth. In fact, he continues to support the murder of millions of black babies—something the KKK would approve of. Yet, now he is upset that President Trump refuses to use junk science and the words of climate deniers, to kill jobs and the economy, to make the U.S. a third World County. In doing so, Brown invokes than name of G-d. ““Brown told Whitaker that President Trump is wrong to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement and misguided for calling it a bad deal for America. ‘That’s a preposterous idea, not even a shred of truth in that statement,” Brown said. “I don’t think President Trump has a fear of the Lord, the fear of the wrath of God, which leads one to more humility… and this is such a reckless disregard for the truth and for the existential consequences that can be unleashed.’” This from the same Jerry Brown that does not believe school children should say a prayer in school—or on the football field, voluntarily. The same Jerry Brown that opposes any signs of religion in the public square—now using the name of the Lord to castigate Donald Trump for being intellectually honest—something Jerry Brown has never exhibited.

Jerry Brown—Who Favors Legalized Killing of Unborn—Says: ‘I Don’t Think President Trump Has a Fear of the Lord’

By CNSNews.com Staff, 12/9/17

California Gov. Jerry Brown, who favors the legalized killing of unborn children, told CBS’s “60 Minutes” that he does not believe President Donald Trump “has a fear of the Lord, the fear of the wrath of God” based on the fact that Trump removed the United States from the Paris climate change agreement.

The “60 Minutes” episode will air tomorrow. On its website, CBS News reported this about it:

“Brown told Whitaker that President Trump is wrong to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement and misguided for calling it a bad deal for America. ‘That’s a preposterous idea, not even a shred of truth in that statement,” Brown said. “I don’t think President Trump has a fear of the Lord, the fear of the wrath of God, which leads one to more humility… and this is such a reckless disregard for the truth and for the existential consequences that can be unleashed.’”

During his most recent campaign for governor, a website associated with Planned Parenthood stated the following about Brown’s record on abortion:

“Jerry Brown has been consistently pro-choice. He’s always supported a woman’s right to choose. …

“After carefully researching and analyzing his positions on reproductive health issues, Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California has decided to support Jerry Brown’s candidacy for governor of California. Mr. Brown’s positions on several key issues coincide with Planned Parenthood’s mission. For example:

“*He supports funding for reproductive health care services;

“*He supports including reproductive health in health care reform;

“*He supports teaching comprehensive sexuality education in public schools with information about both abstinence and contraception;

“*He supports a woman’s right to safe, legal abortion;

“*He supports a minor’s right to access confidential abortion services; and

“*He supports protection of reproductive health facilities, providers, patients and volunteers.

“Mr. Brown earned 100% pro-choice rating and endorsement from Planned Parenthood in 2006 for candidacy for Attorney General.”