Jill Biden in Ukraine.  Who is Baby Sitting Joe?

Jill Biden has been visiting the Ukraine, to meet with the First Lady of that nation. So, while she is away , who is watching and baby sitting the demented Joe? “Nurse Jill interrupted Joe and asked him if he saw his own granddaughter Naomi. “Did you say Naomi, too?” Jill Biden asked. “I didn’t see Naomi,” Joe said. “She’s over here. How can you miss her?” Jill said. “That’s my granddaughter,” a totally lost Joe Biden said pointing at the crowd.” If he does not recognize his own grand daughter—without a teleprompter, how can he be left alone?



“She’s Over Here, How Can You Miss Her?” – Joe Biden is So Senile That Nurse Jill Has to Point Out his Granddaughter (VIDEO)

By Cristina Laila, Gateway Pundit, 5/5/22





This is really bad.

Joe and Jill Biden on Thursday hosted a Cinco de Mayo reception with Beatriz Gutiérrez Mueller de López Obrador, the wife of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

As usual, Joe Biden’s speech was full of gaffes.

Biden insulted Latinos at the end of his Cinco de Mayo speech by saying this about Mexico: “It’s not our backyard, it’s our front yard”

“US speechwriters should avoid any reference to a “yard” when talking about Mexico/LatAm. The metaphor in Spanish isn’t flattering.” Editor of Mexico Today said.Joe Biden looked into the crowd and gave a shoutout to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.

Nurse Jill interrupted Joe and asked him if he saw his own granddaughter Naomi.

“Did you say Naomi, too?” Jill Biden asked.

“I didn’t see Naomi,” Joe said.

“She’s over here. How can you miss her?” Jill said.

“That’s my granddaughter,” a totally lost Joe Biden said pointing at the crowd.