More job killer bills note by the California Chamber of Commerce. Starting after Memorial Day, the California Political News and Views will be providing at least once a week a LEGISLATIVE ALERT on a variety of issues. No Republican group or statewide blog is providing that service—you will find it here.

Job Killer Update: CalChamber Identifies Three Additional Bills

California Chamber of Commerce, 5/21/19

The new additions to the list are:

AB 1080 (Gonzalez; D-San Diego) Unprecedented Product Regulation In California — Would substantially increase the cost to manufacture and ship consumer products sold in California by providing CalRecycle with broad authority to develop and impose costly new mandates and fees on manufacturers of all packaging and single-use consumer products under an unrealistic compliance time frame.

CalChamber has identified AB 1080 (Gonzalez) as a Job Killer because it will likely lead to discriminatory and burdensome taxes on businesses and employers.

AB 1080 is on Third Reading in the Assembly.

SB 54 (Allen; D-Santa Monica) Unprecedented Product Regulation In California —(Same language as AB 1080). Would substantially increase the cost to manufacture and ship consumer products sold in California by providing CalRecycle with broad authority to develop and impose costly new mandates and fees on manufacturers of all packaging and single-use consumer products under an unrealistic compliance time frame.

CalChamber has identified SB 54 (Allen) as a Job Killer for the same reasons stated above for AB 1080 (Gonzalez).

SB 54 is on Third Reading in the Senate.

SCA 5 (Hill; D-San Mateo, Allen; D-Santa Monica) Lowers Voter Threshold for New Tax Increase — Unnecessarily reduces the voter threshold from two-thirds to 55% for school districts and community college districts to enact a discriminatory parcel tax against disfavored industries and commercial property owners.

CalChamber has identified SCA 5 (Hill, Allen) as a Job Killer because it threatens to raise taxes on commercial and industrial properties, thus raising costs for California job employers.

SCA 5 is on Third Reading in the Senate.

