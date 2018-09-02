Jobless Claims Lower than Expected, Four Week Average Hits Lowest Level Since 1969

CNN/MSNBC/NBC/CBS/NY Times/Washington Post and other fake news sources are still making wild claims of Trump being owned by Vladimir Putin. We have the lowest in history of unemployment of Blacks, Asians, Hispanics—and the lowest in 65 years of women. Not a story for these mouth pieces of the Democrat Party.

“New claims rose by just 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 213,000 last week, the Labor Department said Thursday. After three consecutive weeks of declines, economists had forecast a rise to 214,000, according to Bloomberg.

Jo0bless claims are an indication of layoffs and have been closely watched this year for signs that trade disputes might weigh on the U.S. labor market. So far, there are no signs that tariffs have cost the U.S. economy any jobs.”

Trump policies are working. The Democrat answer? San Fran Nan Pelosi says when she is in power she will raise taxes and force more unemployment. Will the black and Hispanic communities vote for a Party that WANTS them unemployed?