Joe Biden Allows Christians to Die in Church—and at Home/on the Streets

While this is about Joe Biden allowing people to be shot in a church, due to his anti-gun position, it is really about the Democrats not caring about life. Many years ago I appeared on Bill Mahers original TV show, "Politically Incorrect". One of the issues was should people be allowed to carry guns into a church. I was the only panelist, and got booed for it when I said, "I would rather be tried by 12 than carried by six". Yes, I said, bad people do shoot folks in churches. Many lives were saved because Texas allows folks to carry a gun. In California a year ago we have the shooting at Borderline in Thousand Oaks. If the patrons did not have to wait for the Sheriff to arrive, then could have saved many lives if this State allowed you your Second Amendments rights—California was a responsible party to many of the deaths thanks to our gun laws. Which would you prefer—the Texas church with only a couple of people dead or dozens at Borderline?

Joe Biden Attacked Texas Concealed-Carry Law That Prevented A Massacre Sunday

By Chrissy Clark, The Federalist, 12/30/19



On Sunday morning a gunman opened fire at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas. The gunman shot two people before an armed person in the congregation shot him seconds after the gunman opened fire. One of the victims is reportedly in critical condition, the other has died.

The church was live streaming their Sunday service when shots were fired. Thus you can watch below the immediate response of the armed security member to the gunman opening fire. Warning: It is graphic and heartbreaking.

The congregation member’s protective gun carrying was possible thanks to a new law allowing Texans to carry guns in places of worship. The bill was signed in June by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R).

2020 Democratic hopeful Joe Biden attacked Abbott for signing this law. He called it “irrational.”

“It is irrational, with all due respect to the Governor of Texas, it’s irrational what they’re doing. … And we’re talking about loosening access to have guns? Being able to take them into places of worship, store them in schools, it’s just absolutely irrational,” Biden said.

Yet, very clearly, increasing firearm access for law-abiding Texans helped to minimize the casualties in the West Freeway church shooting.

If the shooter had been the only individual armed in the church Sunday, he would have had the opportunity to fire more bullets. Thanks to the law signed by Gov. Abbott, an armed service man was able to shoot the gunman and save innocent lives.

Britt Farmer, the senior minister at West Freeway church, said he is thankful to the Texas government for passing laws that allow citizens to protect themselves from evildoers.

“We lost two great men today, but it could have been a lot worse. And I am thankful that our government has allowed us the opportunity to protect ourselves,” Farmer said.

Democrats are hell-bent on restricting the very law that saved lives. Every top 10 Democrat presidential candidate supports further restricting gun rights.

In light of the shooting in Texas, gun control activists are blaming gun access and conceal-carry laws for the rise in gun deaths in the United States.

Biden’s agenda to minimize access to guns for law-abiding citizens would have dramatically changed the outcome in Sunday’s tragic shooting.

The family of Joshua Watson, who was killed a Pensacola Naval base, is calling on the government to loosen gun restrictions on military bases.

Americans are investing their hard-earned dollars to buy the firearms they want before gun-grabbing politicians attempt to regulate away their rights.

It’s no coincidence that most of the current and former Democrat 2020 presidential candidates advocate banning guns. Democrats have been trying to disarm black and other Americans since the Civil War.