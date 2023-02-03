Joe Biden: “More Than Half the Women in My Administration are Women”

By

Finally, the demented Joe Biden admits it—more than half the women in his administration are REALLY women! He easily gives the stage to people who identify as women, though they have male DNA. By his statement he is saying those that identify as women are really men—but even with that more than half his administration are actual women.

By Cristina Laila, The Gateway Pundit, 2/2/23

Joe Biden on Thursday delivered remarks to mark the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act.

Former president Bill Clinton joined Joe Biden at the White House to mark the 30th anniversary of the law he signed in 1993.

Biden told the usual lies during his speech in the East Room such as “wages are up” and his economic plan is making “real progress” with the working class.

What’s left of Biden’s brain also malfunctioned.

Joe Biden welcomed Bill Clinton to “the United States Congress” – as he welcomed the former president to the White House.

“I’m so happy to be able to welcome my president back to the United States Congress—back to the United States Capitol, and he’s promised me that I’ll be able to sit at my desk tomorrow,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Then he dropped this gem…

“More than half the women in my administration are women,” Biden said.